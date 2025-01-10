Login
2025 Tata Nexon Priced From Rs 7.99 Lakh; Gets Rejigged Variant Line-Up, New Colours

Updates to the variant line-up include the addition of new Pure + & Pure + S trims and offering the Creative + PS trim with petrol and diesel engine options.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 10, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Nexon gets new Pure + & Pure + S trims
  • Non-sunroof Creative Plus & Fearless trims discontinued
  • Creative + PS trim now offered with petrol and diesel Nexon

The Tata Nexon has been updated for 2025 with prices for the subcompact SUV starting from 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Changes for the 2025 model year include a rejigged variant line-up along with a host of new exterior colour options for the new year. As per the brochure the interior upholstery colours have also been streamlined for the new calendar year.

 

Also read: 2025 Tata Tigor Launched At Rs 6 Lakh; Features 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, 360-Degree Cameras

 2025 Tata Nexon 2

The 2025 Nexon gets three new exterior colours - Grassland Beige (picture),  Royal Blue and Carbon Black

 

Starting with the variant listing, the previously available Pure and Pure S trims have been replaced by more up-specced Pure + and Pure + S trim levels. The new trims offer additional features previously available from the Creative trims onwards such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a high-definition rearview camera, auto fold wing mirrors, a front centre armrest and a height adjustable driver seat. The Pure + S as with the Pure S trim before it adds a sunroof and auto headlamps and wipers.
 

Also read: 2025 Tata Tiago Launched At Rs 5 Lakh; Gets 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, LED Headlights
 

Another interesting change here is that the Bi-function LED headlamps and ‘X-factor’ connected tail lamps are no longer offered in the Pure + spec and now start from the new Creative + PS variant.
 2025 Tata Nexon 1

The Nexon's variant line-up has also been rejigged with new Pure + trims and deletion of the non-sunroof Creative + and the Fearless trims. 

 

The updated Creative trim meanwhile now misses out on the dynamic turn signals and six-speaker audio system but gains a 360-degree camera. The non-sunroof equipped Creative + trim has been dropped with buyers now able to option the trim with either a sunroof or a panoramic sunroof (the latter previously only offered in iCNG spec).

 

Also Read: Long-Term Review: Tata Nexon EV LR Empowered+
 

The Creative + S adds a sunroof, auto headlamps and wipers to the equipment lists while the Creative + PS upps the ante with a panoramic sunroof, bi-function LED headlamps, connected tail lamps, front fog lamps, wireless phone charger, tyre pressure monitoring, key-less entry and front parking sensors. The Creative + PS was previously exclusive to the Nexon iCNG but is now offered across both petrol and diesel as well.
 

Tata Nexon Diesel MT 29

Tata has also swapped around some of the equipment on offer amongst the different varients.

 

At the top of the range, the non-sunroof Fearless trim has been dropped in favour of the Fearless + PS. This means that buyers wanting the Fearless trim will get a panoramic sunroof as standard along with all the bells and whistles such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, sequential LED DRLs with welcome graphics, ventilated front seats, air purifier, 9-speaker JBL sound system and connected vehicle tech.
 

Also read: Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Subcompact SUV Showdown
  

Also changed for 2025 are the colour options. The Daytona Grey, Pure Grey and Pristine White shades from 2024 are carried over with the rest of the colours no longer offered. New colours for 2025 include Grassland Beige,  Royal Blue and Carbon Black. Creative Ocean meanwhile looks to have been renamed Creative Blue. The Purple interior option has also been dropped in favour of more subtle tones.

 

The powertrain options remain unchanged.
 

The Nexon goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Hyundai Venue.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon
7.8

Tata Nexon

Starts at ₹ 8 - 15.8 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Nexon Specifications
View Nexon Features

Popular Tata Models

