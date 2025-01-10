2025 Tata Tigor Launched At Rs 6 Lakh; Features 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, 360-Degree Cameras

Tata Motors has updated the Tigor for the 2025 model year, with prices for the subcompact sedan starting at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Tigor is offered in new exterior colours, gets a revised variant line-up, and now also packs additional tech inside the cabin.



Starting with the variants, the petrol Tigor now starts from the previously mid-spec XM trim onwards. The base XE variant on offer in 2024 has been dropped from the listing. Also added are new mid-spec XT and fully loaded XZ+ Lux variants to both the petrol and CNG range. The Tigor CNG now starts from the XT variant, with the XM variant dropped from the line-up.



Tata Tigor Petrol Price (ex-showroom) Price (ex-showroom) MT AMT XM Rs 6 lakh — XT Rs 6.70 lakh Rs 7.25 lakh XZ Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 7.85 lakh XZ+ Rs 7.90 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh XZ+ Lux Rs 8.50 lakh —

On the feature front, all variants of the Tigor now have the new Tata steering wheel design with the illuminated logo. Additionally, all variants now get three-point seatbelts for all passengers as well as seat belt reminders for the rear occupants. Higher variants additionally get new features such as LED headlamps from the XZ trim onwards while the XZ+ gains a new 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a new high-definition reverse camera and a new digital instrument cluster - the Tigor gets a LED readout unit as standard.

Move to the new XZ+ Lux and you get all-new tech such as 360-degree cameras, auto folding wing mirrors, tyre pressure monitoring and USB charging ports (Type A & Type C) at the front and rear.



Tata Tigor iCNG Price (ex-showroom) Price (ex-showroom) MT AMT XT Rs 7.70 lakh — XZ Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 8.85 lakh XZ+ Rs 8.90 lakh Rs 9.45 lakh XZ+ Lux Rs 9.50 lakh —

The same features are carried over to the Tigor CNG as well. The only notable difference is that the CNG lacks the option of 15-inch alloy wheels offered on the top petrol model.



As before, the Tigor continues to be offered with the familiar 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine replete with a factory CNG option. Both petrol and CNG variants get the option of either a 5-speed manual or an AMT. The latter is not available on the entry variants of the respective powertrains.

For now, the upgrades are limited to the Tigor petrol and CNG with the Tigor EV yet to be updated.