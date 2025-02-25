Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic 3000 km Long Term Review

The Tata Nexon is like that A-List celebrity who has many ardent fans, but there are also those who do not like it. And after spending about three months with our long-term Nexon, I kind of understand why. Over these last three months, the Nexon has been my primary mode of transportation be it to the office, running small errands around my home, and going for weekend getaways. So, after nearly 3,000 km I have narrowed down my experience to three things I absolutely love about the Tata Nexon and three things why I think it’s not right for me.

But before I do that, let’s get the specifics out of the way. The model with me is the top-of-the-line Fearless S + variant of the Nexon in the much-talked-about Fearless Purple paint (which will cost you extra). The car is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Automatic (DCA) transmission.

Three Things I Like!

1. Feature Packed

The Tata Nexon is feature-packed and there are no two ways about it. Even the base trim gets all LED lighting, 16-inch steel wheels (with full wheel covers), multi-drive modes, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and anti-glare IRVM. However, go up the variant ladder and you’ll get to see things like – bi-function LED headlamps, a shark-fin antenna, 16-inch alloy wheels, a voice-assisted electric sunroof and a touchscreen display with Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

The top-end Fearless variant additionally offers ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, IRA connected car tech and now you also have the option for a panoramic sunroof. There is also a sweet JBL surround sound system with a subwoofer, which I feel is the best in this class.

2. High On Safety

Tata Motors has kind of become the poster child of car safety in India, and it was the Nexon that started it all by becoming the first India-made mass-market car to score a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. So yes, safety is one of its biggest USPs. In general, the car feels solid and robust. The doors are nice and heavy and equipment-wise too you are spoilt for choices - 6 airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and hill hold control, all are standard.

The higher-spec trims get a much longer list of safety features which include – rain sensing wiper, auto headlamps, auto-dimming IRVM, rear-view camera (Creative), 360 view cameras (Creative+ & above), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a blind spot monitor.

3. Great To Drive

However, if you ask me what’s my favourite bit about the Nexon then it has to be the car’s dynamics. The Nexon offers an amazing ride quality that is perfectly tuned for the urban terrains of India; it handles all the bumps, potholes, and rough patches that cities like Mumbai or Delhi throw at you with great ease.

So yes, ride comfort is the highlight here. But that’s not it, the Nexon also handles really well. The straight-line stability is great, and the SUV feels composed even when you take a corner a bit too aggressively. The steering too has a nice heft to it and takes good direction inputs, however, I wish it offered a bit more feedback.

Three Things I Don’t Like!

1. Transmission

Coming to the bits I don’t like, right at the top of that list are the transmission options, especially the dual-clutch automatic or DCA unit. There is a noticeable lag in shifts, especially in the lower revs, and sometimes the shifts also feel a bit jerky, and that really spoils the drive experience. In fact, the on-board system of this test car has on multiple occasions shown transmission malfunction errors. In fact, on a few occasions, the gearbox automatically shifted to neutral while on the move, which can be scary.

I am also not a big fan of the electronic shifter, as I have noticed one too many misses while shifting from drive (D) to reverse (R) and back. This can particularly become an issue when you are trying to manoeuvre the car in a tight parking lot, or in stop-and-go traffic.

2. Issues With Electronics

Not just the Nexon, but Tata cars, in general, are notorious for issues with their electricals and electronics. There have been cases where one of the daytime running lights (DRL) will suddenly stop working, or the car’s onboard sensors will give error warnings even though there might not be an actual issue.

Also, while this hasn’t happened to me yet, I have come across instances where the infotainment system sometimes just hangs or throws some glitches occasionally. These things do stick out like a sore thumb and spoil your ownership experience.

3. Poor Space Management

The Nexon’s cabin layout and ergonomics are also an issue, and the space is poorly designed. The seat cushions are nice, but the backrest is small and not very comfortable for long drives. There are no cubby holes or storage spaces up front. Even the cup holders that you get in the lower variants are replaced by a wireless charger in the top-end model, and the USB ports are also difficult to access. The rear seat space is decent, but realistically it’s suitable only for two adults and maybe one child.

Conclusion

Every time someone asks me to suggest a car to them under Rs. 15 lakh, I instantly think about the Tata Nexon, it’s great to drive, it’s feature-packed, and while looks are subjective, I think most of you will agree with me that, right now, the Nexon is probably the best-looking version of itself. However, then I am reminded of things I don’t like about it. Like, the issues with the electronics, the not-so-great transmission choices, and the notorious after-sales service. And these things make me think twice before suggesting it.

Now, the big question is can Tata Motors change this perception? Well, it most definitely can because most of these issues with reliability are not common with all Tata Nexons. I have known owners who have hardly faced these issues with their Nexon and are quite happy with their purchase. So, it’s simply a matter of paying more attention to details at the production level, and I sure wish Tata Motors thinks about bringing that change. Because, from where I stand today, on paper the Tata Nexon has the potential to be the perfect to buy under Rs. 15 lakh.