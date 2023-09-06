Tata Nexon Facelift Review: Completely Revamped And How!

It was in September 2017 that Tata Motors launched the Nexon, and with time it became one of the highest selling SUVs in India, selling more than 5 lakh units till date. No doubt, it is an important product for the company, and which is why we were invited to Jaipur to test drive the new Tata Nexon facelift. I am almost inclined to call it a new-generation model, but that tag will have to wait when the platform changes. For now, we will call it a heavily facelifted model.

Tata Nexon Facelift: Design

It looks fresh, futuristic and much more contemporary!

The design on the Tata Nexon facelift is a complete departure from the previous model, so much so that, it won’t be wrong to call it a new-generation design. So let me tell you about the front end of the vehicle. Looks very sharp, very futuristic and these slim, sequential LED daytime running lights. You also have these vertically stacked bi-function LED headlights which sit separately

The front end is a world apart from the outgoing model

The grille and the bumper is completely redone as well and the bonnet gets a few cuts and creases as well, makes it nice and butch. So full marks there to Tata Motors for making changes on the sheet metal as well. The LED DRLs have a welcome and a goodbye function, which add to the premium feel that the Nexon offers. The car doesn’t change much when viewed from the side, save for the newly styled alloy wheels, which are still 16-inch units. And the wheel arches get revised cladding.

The LED bar connecting the two taillamps is a new feature and it looks cool

The rear section of the SUV also gets significant revisions in the design department. First up is this nice LED bar which connects both taillamps. Apart from that, the bumper is new, and the tailgate section is newly done as well.

Not much changes when you see the car from the side. The 16-inch alloy wheels are new of course.

Now this nice, interesting detail is there, which is the hidden wiper, which is housed inside the integrated spoiler. You also have a nice sloping roofline, which gives the car that coupe SUV look, so from the rear, the Tata Nexon facelift looks cool and vibrant. But there is a catch! We suspect that the design, while it may look fresh now, may not age well over the years.

Tata Nexon Facelift: Dimensions

Dimensions Tata Nexon Facelift Length 3,995 mm Width 1,804 mm Height 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,498 mm Ground Clearance 208 mm Boot space 382 litres

Dimensions on the Tata Nexon facelift stay similar to a large extent. The length increases by 2 mm to 3,995 mm and the width decreases by 7 mm to 1,804 mm. But the height increases from 1,606 mm to 1,620 mm. Wheelbase stays the same as before at 2,498 mm and the ground clearance stays the same as before at 208 mm. The bootspace is a decent 382 litres.

Tata Nexon Facelift: Features

The cabin has been revised thoroughly, taking design inspirations from the Curvv concept

Sitting in the cabin of the new Nexon, the first thought that comes to mind is the fact that the dashboard and its layout is inspired from the Curvv concept. So, you notice that all the buttons have been eliminated from the dashboard.

The new touchscreen and the two-spoke steering wheel add a sense of freshness to the cabin

There is a new touchscreen here, a 10.25-inch unit which is much better in terms of operation and feedback than the older 7-inch unit. The steering wheel, it is a two-spoke unit and it has the illuminated Tata logo in the centre. Looks very cool, some might say gimmicky, but to us it looks cool.

Controls for AC and 360 degree camera are given on a haptic panel

The controls for the AC are given in a nice haptic panel, with just two buttons for controlling temperature and fan speed. The control for the seat ventilation is on the side, towards the door and you have a mono-stable gear shifter, it is a premium touch, the rotary knob for toggling between the driving modes, which was always there.

The instrument cluster is fully digital now and also gets map mirroring function

And lastly, the new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It is a nice segment first feature because the moment you switch on navigation, on your infotainment screen, you have the option of mirroring it on the instrument console. Quite a nice feature to have. No gimmicks here.

360 degree surround view is a nice touch! The resolution is quite nice

There is also a 360 degree HD surround view system with crisp video that can be touch controlled and a blind view monitor, which is engaged when you use the turn signals while driving. It is a thoughtful feature to have, and both features are segment first, too.

Ventilated seats are a boon in a hot country like India

There are other features like 3-step ventilated seats for front passengers, wireless charging tray and paddle-shifters for a more engaging driving experience. Plus, you also get option for choosing Tata’s iRA connectivity technology, which now has over 200+ voice commands in various languages.

Quality and fit & finish at few places was below par. Piano black finishes will need a lot of effort for cleaning and maintenance

But there are a few issues too. The quality of materials used and finishing at few places wasn’t up to the mark and the front section hardly has any cubby holes, to store your phone, wallet, keys etc. And it is difficult to access the USB and type C charging ports. Plus, the piano black finish on the steering wheel and the AC control panel needs a lot of effort for maintenance.

We quite like the purple upholstery on the Nexon facelift!

Now, the big question that many of our readers had! The purple upholstery inside the cabin is available only on the top-spec petrol engine variant. Sure, it may be a bit too much for few people, but we think it is bold step and yes, the seats are comfy too. The colour of the upholstery will depend on the persona that you choose.

The rotary knob for toggling between the driving modes stays the same as before

Space at the rear continues to be the same as before, decent enough knee room and the headroom is a little short because of the sloping roofline. But the good feature is the fact that you get cupholders and armrest here. The front passengers, they do get an armrest but no cupholders and that’s a miss, I think. Now, the Tata Nexon was one of the first made-in-India cars to get a 5-star crash test rating from Global NCAP. And with the Nexon facelift, Tata says it has further strengthened the chassis and the car gets six airbags as standard along with ABS, ESP and seat belt reminders for all passengers.

Tata has moved on from its earlier and somewhat confusing nomenclature to what it calls ‘personas’. It is similar to what the Tata Punch uses. There are 4 personas – Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless, with each persona having different set of features and colour options.

Tata Nexon Facelift: Engine Specifications And Performance

Specifications Tata Nexon Facelift Petrol Tata Nexon Facelift Diesel Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo diesel Max Power 118.27 bhp at 5,500 rpm 113.3 bhp at 3,750 rpm Peak Torque 170 Nm at 1,750 to 4,000 rpm 260 Nm between 1,500 to 2,750 rpm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCA 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT

The petrol engine is the same as before, a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo unit

The Tata Nexon facelift continues to have the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer. The petrol motor makes 118.27 bhp at 5,500 rpm with peak torque output of 170 Nm at 1,750 to 4,000 rpm. The diesel unit makes 113.3 bhp at 3,750 rpm and the torque rating is 260 Nm between 1,500 to 2,750 rpm. Tata offers a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed manual on the petrol variant, along with a 6-speed AMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, which is the pick of the lot. On the diesel, there is a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT.

Slight lag at the bottom end apart, the Nexon is actually enjoyable to drive

I drove the turbo petrol variant of the Tata Nexon first and it felt all too familiar. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DCA or the dual-clutch automatic that Tata calls it. And the power build-up is nice and linear, is progressive and there is a slight hint of turbo lag right at the bottom end but once the engine crosses the 2,000-2,200 rpm mark, then it comes into its own and builds up speed really nicely.

There is enough power on tap for you to make quick overtakes

The top-end grunt is quite nice and the 7-speed dual clutch automatic, well it isn’t the slickest shifting unit out there but in case you want to make overtaking manoeuvres in a jiffy, then it does a good job of holding the gears and building up speed.

Between the petrol and the diesel, our recommendation would be the petrol

The diesel engine offers a nice shove of torque and has solid mid-range. But in terms of refinement it could have done better. Also, the 6-speed manual is not exactly smooth and the clutch operation is a little hard, which could trouble you in traffic. Between the petrol and the diesel, our recommendation would be the petrol.

Tata Nexon Facelift: Ride And Handling

Ride and handling are Tata Nexon's forte and this is continued on the new Nexon too

Nice ride quality is something that Tata’s are known for and the Nexon continues that tradition. The tuning of the suspension is the perfect balance of stiffness and suppleness so at high speeds, there is a hint of stiffness which keeps the car stable and planted even when you are cornering a little hard and it is also supple enough to gobble up all the undulations on the road and doesn’t throw you around too much. So that’s the good part there and the steering feel from the Nexon facelift continues to be one of the best in the segment and it’s a decent handling car, it always was.

Tata Nexon Facelift: Rivals And Expected Pricing

The subcompact SUV space in India is a good example of near perfect competition and the upgrades that the Nexon gets, make it a strong contender in the segment

The Tata Nexon operates in a segment which not only has a lot of other options but there is significant overlap from sedans and hatchbacks as well. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue along with Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 are some of its rivals. Quite a line up indeed. Prices of the earlier model started from Rs. 8 lakh and almost went up to Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect a bump of up to Rs. 1 lakh per variant on account of the updates it gets, especially in terms of features. The new Nexon will be launched on September 14, 2023.

Tata Nexon Facelift: Verdict

It is easy to recommend the new Tata Nexon facelift, if you are in the market for a new car that costs below Rs. 20 lakh

The new Tata Nexon has a fresh, funky and a futuristic vibe to it! With the updates, it is now one of the best-looking cars in the segment, gets a boat load of features and continues to carry on with its proven petrol and diesel engines. It has the potential to upset the apple cart that is the subcompact SUV segment in India, being the tough and comfy car that it is! Should it be on your consideration list? The simple answer to that question is yes!

Photography: Arvind Salhan