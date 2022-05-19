Green Valley Energy Ventures Inks MoU With Tata Motors To Deploy Ace EVs Across India

West Bengal-based Green Valley Energy Ventures Pvt. Ltd. aka DOT signed an MoU with Tata Motors to deploy its new commercial EV offering, Ace EV, across India starting with five cities. Earlier this month, Tata Motors had introduced the all-electric version of its small commercial vehicle, Tata Ace EV, which can travel up to 150+ km on a single charge. Additionally, the Tata Ace EV gets an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range.

Vineet Mehra, Chairman, and CEO of DOT said, “This MoU is our attempt to build an organic partnership with the world-renowned OEM (Tata Motors) and help the country in fast-tracking the development of the electric mobility ecosystem. This will be a pathbreaking product and with our expertise in fleet management and O&M, the TCO for the life cycle of the product is expected to be much lower than the ICE counterparts.”

Tata Ace EV can travel up to 150+ km on a single charge.

With the Tata Ace EV, DOT would offer green and emission-free logistical solutions for urban transportation. At present, the company operates in more than 150 cities and towns in India offering a marketplace for on-demand and dedicated logistical solutions to large corporates and SMEs. Through this it has created more than 3,000 direct jobs in the past 7 years and about 2,500 indirect jobs.

Along with DOT, Tata Motors has also signed MoUs with leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers – Amazon, Big Basket, City Link, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing, and Yelo EV.