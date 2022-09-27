Tata Safari Gets New Mid-Spec XMS, XMAS Variants

Following the roll-out of new XM and XMAS variants on the Harrier, Tata Motors has silently given the larger Safari a similar update. The three-row SUV is now also offered with the new XMS and XMAS variants priced at Rs 17.97 lakh and Rs 19.27 lakh (ex-showroom, India), respectively. At the price, the new variants cost about Rs 1.17 lakh more than the XM and XMA variants respectively.

The premium in pricing though gets you additional features, the most notable of which is the sunroof. The XMS and XMAS are the most affordable manual and automatic variants of the Safari to get the panoramic sunroof with the next closest variants being the XT+ and XTA+ priced at Rs 19.10 lakh and Rs 20.40 lakh respectively.

Other changes over the XM and XMA variants include auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a reverse camera and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity for the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The audio system too is upgraded with an additional set of tweeters taking the total speaker count up to 8 from the XM’s 6 speakers.

Mechanically, the Safari gets no changes with the 168 bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine carrying forward unchanged. The diesel engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.