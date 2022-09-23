Tata Nexon EV Max Enters India Book Of Records For Becoming First EV To Reach Umling La

The Tata Nexon EV Max has entered the India Book of Records for becoming the first electric car to reach Umling La pass. Located in Ladakh at 19,024 Ft., above sea level, Umling La pass is the World's highest motorable road, and this feat certainly showcases the capabilities of the Nexon EV Max in high altitude conditions. The Nexon EV Max is the long-range version of the company's electric subcompact SUV that was launched in India a few months ago. A team of expert drivers started the journey from Leh and completed this record on September 18, 2022.

The Nexon EV Max has becomes the first electric car to reach World’s highest motorable road - Umling La

Talking about the company's latest achievement, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said "We are thrilled to witness the Nexon EV MAX achieving this remarkable milestone which further demonstrates its capabilities. All Nexon EV MAX users have the freedom to undertake regular and uninterrupted long-distance travel with superior ride & handling. Not only it offers more range and power, but also supports faster charging while improving the overall driving efficiency and further providing an uncompromised EV ownership experience."

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Max: All You Need To Know

The Tata Nexon EV Max gets the company's Ziptron technology and is equipped with a 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is 33 per cent higher in capacity compared to the standard range model. The bigger battery helps deliver an ARAI-certified range of 437 km (under standard testing conditions). The battery and motor battery and motor are IP67 rated and come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 km (whichever comes first). The long-range model is powered by a Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor that generates an output of about 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV goes from 0-100 kmph in less than 9 seconds and comes with an electronically limited top speed of 140 kmph.

The Nexon EV Max gets the company's Ziptron technology and is equipped with a 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Tata also offers a host of smart features with the Nexon EV Max like - Auto-dimming IRVM, High ground clearance, high-water wading capability, Electronic Parking Brake and Auto Vehicle hold. It also gets a Multi-Mode Regen feature to help easily adjust the level of regenerative braking. There are 4 regen levels based on the driving conditions: Level 0 with nil recuperative braking, going up to the highest Level 3 aiding single-pedal driving. Tata says, this feature especially helps in high altitudes adding range to the vehicle when coming downhill.

The Nexon EV Max is powered by a Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor that generates an output of about 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

The electric SUV also supports multiple charging options. It comes with the option of a 7.2 kW AC fast charger along with the standard 3.3 kW charger. The standard charger will take around 15 hours to charge the battery from 0 to 100 per cent, using a 15A plug point. On the other hand, the AC fast charger will take about 6.5 hours to do the same. The Nexon EV Max also supports DC fast charging up to 50 kW and charges the battery pack from 0-80 per cent in about 56 minutes.