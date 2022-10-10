Tata Tiago EV Bookings Begin In India, Website Slows Due To Overwhelming Bookings

  • Home
Bookings for the Tata Tiago EV are open at dealerships and online but the website slowed down due to the overwhelming demand. The company says the website has now been restored.
Highlights
  • The Tata Motors website slowed down due to high demand for the Tiago EV
  • The website services have been restored allowing customers to book the Tiago EV
  • The Tata Tiago EV was launched with prices starting from Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors opened order books today for the newly launched Tiago EV for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. Bookings are open at dealerships and online but the website slowed down due to the overwhelming demand. However, the same has now been restored, the company announced. The electric hatchback was launched last month at a starting price of Rs. 8.49 lakh, going up to Rs. 11.80 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India). The competitive introductory prices are restricted to the first 10,000 units, which would explain the rush to pre-book the all-electric offering. 

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 8.49 lakh

 

 

Speaking about bookings for the Tiago EV, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobilty, said, "We are overwhelmed with the response to the Tiago.ev at our dealerships and on our website. With thousands of customers rushing to book online at the same time, the website slowed down for a bit and is restored. We regret the inconvenience to our customers. All customer enquiries and bookings related concerns are being suitably addressed. India can now  go.ev with Tiago.ev."

The Tata Tiago EV is available with two battery options - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. Power comes from an electric motor with either 45 kW or 55 kW option. The 45 kW motor powers the 19.2 kWh battery pack and offers 60 bhp and 105 Nm of peak torque. The 24 kWh battery version makes about 74 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors will put the Tiago EV on display across major cities over the next few weeks, while customer test drives will begin in December 2022. Deliveries on the other hand will begin in January 2023. 

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV: Variants Explained

The Tiago EV appears to be feature-laden with introductory prices being competitive

 

The Tata Tiago EV promises a range of 250 km on the 19.2 kWh version, while the 24 kWh long range model offers a range of 315 km on a single charge. The model comes with a 3.3 kW AC wall box charger as standard, while the more expensive long range version will come with a faster 7.2 kW AC charger on the XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux variants. You also get features like cruise control, multi-mode regen, automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, City and Sport drive modes, leatherette upholstery, and reverse parking camera. Most of these features are available on the top trims. 

