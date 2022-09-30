Tata Tiago EV: Variants Explained
Tata Motors is looking to cement its position as the best selling electric car manufacturer in India with the launch of the new Tiago EV. The hatchback is now the most affordable all-electric model on sale in the market with introductory prices starting from Rs 8.49 lakh and ranging up to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Aside from being offered in a choice of 5 variants, Tata is also offering the Tiago with two battery pack sizes aside from a choice of charging options depending on the variant.
Lets take a closer look at the variants.
Tata Tiago EV XE
The XE variant is only available with the smaller 19.2 kWh battery pack and comes from the factory with a 3.3 kW AC charger. The battery pack gives the car a range of up to 250 km. The electric motor also makes lower power and torque than the unit paired with the larger battery. The unit develops 45 kW and 110 Nm of torque with 0-60 kmph achieved in a claimed 6.2 seconds.
Coming to the features you get the following in the XE:
- Fabric seat upholstery (grey&black)
- Auto climate control
- Digital instrument cluster
- ZConnect connected vehicle technology
- Dual Airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Reverse parking sensors
- Puncture repair kit
- Four Regeneration Modes
- Drive Modes (Sport and City)
Tata Tiago EV XT
Moving up to the XT, buyers have the option of two battery packs – the 19.2 kW or the larger 24 kWh unit. The larger unit offered up to 315 km of range and comes paired with a more powerful 55 kW and 114 Nm electric motor. This also brings with it marginally improved performance with 0-60 kmph now achieved 0.5 seconds faster. Both battery packs are available with the 3.3kW AC home charger.
Coming to the features, aside from what you get on the XE, the XT packs in:
- Full wheel covers
- ORVM mounted turn indicators
- Power windows
- Electric adjust and folding wing mirrors
- 7.0-inch Harman-sourced Touchscreen infotainment system with 4 speakers
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity
- Steering mounted audio and phone controls
- Smartwatch-based connected car functions
- Follow-me-home headlamps
Tata Tiago EV XZ+
The Tiago XZ+ gets the 24 kWh battery pack as standard with buyers able to opt for their choice of the bundled charger. At Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the XZ+ comes with the 3.3 kW charger while for Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) you get the more powerful 7.2 kW AC fast charger.
Coming to the features the XZ+ gets you additional kit such as:
- Automatic Projector headlamps
- LED daytime running lamps
- Fog lamps
- Hyperstyle wheels
- Cruise Control
- Rear wiper
- Rear windscreen defogger
- Rain sensing wipers
- Cooled glovebox
- Height adjustable driver seat
- Additional speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)
- Reverse camera
Tata Tiago EV XZ+ Tech Lux
As with the XZ+, the Tiago EV XZ+ Tech Lux is available solely with the 24kWh battery pack though buyers can opt for either the 3.3 kW or 7.2 kW AC charger. The top variant of the Tiago EV range gets only a select few upgrades over the lower XZ+, these include:
- Leatherette seat upholstery
- Keyless Go
- Electric tailgate release
- Contrast black finished roof
Aside from the charger details mentioned, all variants also support 15A wall socket charging as well as DC fast charging. The battery pack comes with an 8-year or 1.6 lakh km warranty while the vehicle itself has a 3-year or 1.25 lakh km warranty cover as standard.
All prices are introductory and ex-showroom, India
