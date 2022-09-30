Tata Tiago EV: Variants Explained

Tata Motors is looking to cement its position as the best selling electric car manufacturer in India with the launch of the new Tiago EV. The hatchback is now the most affordable all-electric model on sale in the market with introductory prices starting from Rs 8.49 lakh and ranging up to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Aside from being offered in a choice of 5 variants, Tata is also offering the Tiago with two battery pack sizes aside from a choice of charging options depending on the variant.

Battery Pack Variant Charger Price 19.2 kWh XE 3.3kW AC Rs 8.49 lakh 19.2 kWh XT 3.3 kW AC Rs 9.09 lakh 24 kWh XT 3.3kW AC Rs 9.99 lakh 24 kWh XZ+ 3.3kW AC Rs 10.79 lakh 24 kWh XZ+ Tech Lux 3.3kW AC Rs 11.29 lakh 24 kWh XZ+ 7.2kW AC Rs 11.29 lakh 24 kWh XZ+ Tech Lux 7.2 kW AC Rs 11.79 lakh

Lets take a closer look at the variants.

Tata Tiago EV XE

The XE variant is only available with the smaller 19.2 kWh battery pack and comes from the factory with a 3.3 kW AC charger. The battery pack gives the car a range of up to 250 km. The electric motor also makes lower power and torque than the unit paired with the larger battery. The unit develops 45 kW and 110 Nm of torque with 0-60 kmph achieved in a claimed 6.2 seconds.

Coming to the features you get the following in the XE:

Fabric seat upholstery (grey&black)

Auto climate control

Digital instrument cluster

ZConnect connected vehicle technology

Dual Airbags

ABS with EBD

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Reverse parking sensors

Puncture repair kit

Four Regeneration Modes

Drive Modes (Sport and City)

Tata Tiago EV XT

Moving up to the XT, buyers have the option of two battery packs – the 19.2 kW or the larger 24 kWh unit. The larger unit offered up to 315 km of range and comes paired with a more powerful 55 kW and 114 Nm electric motor. This also brings with it marginally improved performance with 0-60 kmph now achieved 0.5 seconds faster. Both battery packs are available with the 3.3kW AC home charger.

Coming to the features, aside from what you get on the XE, the XT packs in:

Full wheel covers

ORVM mounted turn indicators

Power windows

Electric adjust and folding wing mirrors

7.0-inch Harman-sourced Touchscreen infotainment system with 4 speakers

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

Steering mounted audio and phone controls

Smartwatch-based connected car functions

Follow-me-home headlamps

Tata Tiago EV XZ+

The Tiago XZ+ gets the 24 kWh battery pack as standard with buyers able to opt for their choice of the bundled charger. At Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the XZ+ comes with the 3.3 kW charger while for Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) you get the more powerful 7.2 kW AC fast charger.

Coming to the features the XZ+ gets you additional kit such as:

Automatic Projector headlamps

LED daytime running lamps

Fog lamps

Hyperstyle wheels

Cruise Control

Rear wiper

Rear windscreen defogger

Rain sensing wipers

Cooled glovebox

Height adjustable driver seat

Additional speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)

Reverse camera

Tata Tiago EV XZ+ Tech Lux

As with the XZ+, the Tiago EV XZ+ Tech Lux is available solely with the 24kWh battery pack though buyers can opt for either the 3.3 kW or 7.2 kW AC charger. The top variant of the Tiago EV range gets only a select few upgrades over the lower XZ+, these include:

Leatherette seat upholstery

Keyless Go

Electric tailgate release

Contrast black finished roof

Aside from the charger details mentioned, all variants also support 15A wall socket charging as well as DC fast charging. The battery pack comes with an 8-year or 1.6 lakh km warranty while the vehicle itself has a 3-year or 1.25 lakh km warranty cover as standard.

All prices are introductory and ex-showroom, India