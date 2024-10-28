Login
Tata Tiago EV Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales In India

Tata Motors has achieved this sales milestone in slightly over 2 years, as the Tiago EV was launched in India in September 2022.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tiago EV sales cross 50,000 mark in India
  • Available in four trim levels and two battery packs
  • Prices range between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has announced a sales milestone for its Tiago EV, which has crossed the 50,000 mark in the country. The Tiago EV was first launched in India in 2022 and was the most affordable electric vehicle on sale at the time of its launch. 

 

Also Read: Electric Vehicles vs CNG Cars: Driving Tata’s Tiago EV And iCNG To Analyse Pros, Cons And Running Costs

 

Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tiago CNG 11

The Tiago EV was launched in India in September 2022. 

 

The Tiago EV is offered with a choice of two battery packs: a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh version. The smaller pack offers a claimed range of up to 221 km on a single charge, while the bigger pack is claimed to provide a range of up to 275 km, according to MIDC standards.

 

The electric motor output also varies depending on the battery pack. The smaller unit is paired with a 45 kW motor that develops 105 Nm of peak torque, while the larger pack comes paired with a stronger 55 kW motor developing 114 Nm. It also features two drive modes: city and sport. There are five colour schemes to choose from: signature teal blue, daytona grey, tropical mist, pristine white, and midnight plum. 

 

Also Read: “A Car Most Said Couldn’t Be Manufactured…”: What Ratan Tata Told The World At The Nano Unveil

 

Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tiago CNG 47

Prices for the Tiago EV range between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

The Tata Tiago EV is available in Medium and Long range form across four trim levels: XE, XT, XZ+, and the range-topping XZ+ Tech LUX. Prices range between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

# Tata Motors# Tata Motors EV# Tata Motors Sales# Tata Tiago EV# Tata Tiago EV sales# Tiago EV# Tata.ev# Tata Electric Cars# Tata Electric Vehicle# Electric cars in India# Electric cars# Cars# Electric Cars# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

