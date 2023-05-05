Tata Altroz CNG To Be Available With Sunroof In 3 Variants

Indian automobile manufacturer, Tata Motors is all set to release the Altroz CNG with sunroof variants. The car, which was first showcased at the Auto Expo, is expected to be available for delivery in May 2023. The Altroz CNG is a premium hatchback with 15 variants, six of which come with a sunroof and split CNG tanks for extra boot space. This unique model is expected to be a hit among car enthusiasts.

Bookings for the Altroz CNG have already begun, with a token amount of Rs. 21,000. The car is expected to be available in XM+, XZ+, and XZ+ O variants, all of which come with a host of features. These include a 7-inch touchscreen, digital driver’s display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a leatherette seat. The Altroz CNG also comes with standard safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, and stability control.

One of the most significant features of the Altroz CNG are its split CNG tanks, which provide more boot space than other models with a single large cylinder tank. The car can start on CNG mode alone, providing an eco-friendly driving experience. In CNG mode, the Altroz CNG can produce 77hp and 97Nm of torque, while petrol or diesel mode produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque. Additionally, the Altroz CNG has a fuel efficiency rating of 18.05 - 23.64 km, making it an affordable and eco-friendly car.

Aside from the unique split CNG tanks, the Altroz CNG also comes with a host of other features. The car has a height-adjustable driver’s seat, rear AC vents, a front centre armrest, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, and four speakers. The Altroz CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that’s mated to a manual gearbox of 5-speed, providing a smooth and comfortable driving experience.

