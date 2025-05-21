Login
Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation

This is the first substantial update for Tata's premium hatchback since its market launch in January 2020, which will add a handful of new features.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets several revisions to the design.
  • Expected to retain the same crop of engines.
  • Gets a range of new features.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the updated iteration of its hatchback, the Altroz tomorrow. Having been on sale in India since 2020, this is the first proper facelift for the hatchback which has only received minor updates over the years. Tata has already revealed much about the car, including how it looks both on the outside and inside, while also disclosing some of the features that will be offered on each trim of the car. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Revealed Ahead Of May 22 Launch; 5 Trim Levels Confirmed

Tata Altroz facelift 1

The Altroz facelift is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6.80 lakh to Rs 12 lakh


The Altroz facelift is expected to be offered at a slightly higher price tag than the older model, the prices for which ranged from Rs 6.65 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect prices for the latest iteration of the hatchback to range from Rs 6.80 lakh for the base model to Rs 12 lakh for the top of the line variant. The list of features that will be offered in the new model includes six airbags as standard, wireless smartphone charging, voice assisted electric sunroof (optional), 360-degree cameras, and push button start. The hatchback now gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen.

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz New vs Old: Exterior, Interior and Features
 

Tata Altroz facelift 2

The hatchback now gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen

 

While yet to be officially confirmed, the list of engine options on the outgoing Altroz is largely expected to be retained. These include a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol (87 bhp, 115 Nm) and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (88 bhp, 200 Nm). It is unclear if the turbo-petrol engine, which is only offered in the ‘Racer’ variant, will initially be on offer, although it will most likely be introduced at a later stage. The CNG option meanwhile will continue to be on offer.

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Facelift Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch
 

With the facelift, the Altroz’s rivals will reignite its rivalry with the likes of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

