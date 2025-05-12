Login
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Revealed Ahead Of May 22 Launch; 5 Trim Levels Confirmed

The facelifted Altroz gets a refreshed design and packs in more tech inside the cabin.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 12, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Will be available in five trim levels
  • Top variants to get iRA connected tech, twin 10.25-inch screens
  • All but base variant to get option of a sunroof

Tata Motors has provided the first clear look at the 2025 Altroz hatchback, along with confirming variant details and features ahead of its launch on May 22. The Altroz has been on sale in India since early 2020, with the car only having received incremental updates over the years from the addition of turbo-petrol and CNG variants to the launch of the update in 2024 that also brought with it a larger touchscreen.

 

Also read: Tata Altroz Facelift Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch
 

Tata Altroz facelift 1

The 2025 update is the first major update to the premium hatchback, which has taken the fight to the likes of the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. On the design front, the Altroz has been given a slightly more contemporary look with some design influence from Tata’s new SUVs. The halogen projector headlamps make way for new LED projector units with embedded LED DRLs. The enclosed grille features a patterned finish, while the new bumper gives the hatchback a more aggressive look.

 

Also read: Tata Altroz Facelift Officially Teased; Gets Newer Fascia, Flush Door Handles, LED Headlamps And Connected Taillamps
 

In profile, the Altroz gets new black-finished alloy wheels and flush-fitting front door handles.

Tata Altroz facelift 3

Round the rear, the premium hatchback retains the blacked-out tailgate design paired with new ‘Infinity LED connected taillamps’ on top models.

 

The cabin too has received an updated design with a revised dashboard fascia and there’s new tech to be had as well including new air-con controls and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster on top models.

 

Also read: Tata Curvv EV Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
 

Tata has confirmed that the Altroz facelift will arrive in five trim levels – Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S and Accomplished+ S. In terms of confirmed features, the base Smart trim gets 6 airbags and ESP along with LED tail lamps, projector headlamps and flush sitting front door handles. The Pure trim adds a 7-inch touchscreen, auto fold wing mirrors, auto climate control, LED headlamps, reverse camera, cruise control and also gets the option for a sunroof.

Tata Altroz facelift 2

 

Also read: Tata Curvv, Curvv EV Dark Edition Launched In India
 

Move to the Creative, and you get tech such as 360-degree cameras, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, keyless go, rear AC vents and ambient lighting. Here, too, buyers will be offered the option for a sunroof. The second from top Accomplished gets 16-inch alloys, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, LED fog lamps, wireless smartphone charging, the ‘Infinity LED taillamps’, a sunroof and a contrast finished roof. Upgrade to the Accomplished+ S and you get additional features such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, blind spot monitoring and an air purifier.

Moving to the powertrains, Tata has confirmed that the premium hatchback will be offered with petrol, CNG and diesel powertrain options. It also remains to be seen if the turbo-petrol from the Altroz Racer will also be offered at launch. 

