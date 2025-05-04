Tata Altroz Facelift Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Tata Motors has revealed the interior of the Altroz facelift ahead of its impending debut and launch on May 21. The carmaker shared a short video revealing the updates to the cabin, along with confirming some of the features that will be offered in the fully-loaded variants of the premium hatchback.

Altroz facelift gets a cleaner dashboard design with a redesigned centre console and control surfaces.

Starting with the design, the dashboard retains the same basic design as the outgoing model, with extensive use of gloss black plastics on the fascia. The centre console has been redesigned with the layered look of the outgoing model replaced by a cleaner design. The touchscreen now looks to be integrated directly into the gloss black element while the air-con vents also look to have been reworked to neatly integrate into the dashboard surface.

Altroz facelift to get a new digital instrument cluster; likely to be the same 10.25-inch unit as seen in the Nexon.

Lower down, the Altroz facelift will get the touch-sensitive air-con controls seen on likes of the Nexon, Curvv and Harrier with two toggle switches to control fan speed and temperature for the climate controls. The other big change is to the instrument panel, with the current car’s part-screen screen-part part-LED readout instrument cluster replaced by a single widescreen display reminiscent of the Nexon and Curvv. The display looks to share similar functionality with configurable display modes, including displaying maps and navigation.

(Top) Altroz facelift will get a 360-degree camera; (Bottom) Digital instrument cluster to get customiseable display modes, including displaying maps.

Other notable updates include the switch to the two-spoke steering with the illuminated Tata logo and the new shift-by-wire gear selector for the automatic gearbox seen on other newer Tatas. Tata has also confirmed that the facelifted Altroz will continue to have a sunroof and support voice commands for varying in-car functions. The hatchback will also get a 360-degree camera.

Altroz facelift to continue to get a sunroof.

Tata previously previewed the Altroz facelift’s exterior design, revealing an updated front fascia with new bi-projector LED headlamps, a new-look patterned grille, and a new bumper with high-set fog lamps, with design elements similar to those of Tata’s newer SUVs. The rear, meanwhile, also gets a new bumper and new slim connected tail lamps. Also confirmed are flush-sitting door handles.

Updated exterior design includes new LED headlamps, revamped grille, redesigned bumpers and new connected tail lamps.

Powertrain details remain under wraps, though we expect Tata to continue offering the existing range of engines from the pre-facelift hatchback. These are expected to include 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engines. However, it remains to be seen if Tata will continue offering a diesel engine option. The Altroz is currently the only model in the segment to offer a diesel option.

When launched, the Altroz will go up against the likes of the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.