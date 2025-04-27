Tata Altroz Facelift India Launch On May 21

Tata Motors is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Altroz hatchback on May 21, 2025. First launched in 2020, this will essentially be a mid-cycle facelift for the hatchback. The changes on the Altroz facelift are expected to revolve around design revisions and the introduction of new features. The hatchback, however, will probably retain the same powertrain options as the outgoing model. With the facelift, the Altroz, which has largely remained the same since its launch, will likely see a bump in sales.

The Altroz is expected to receive a few minor styling changes

In the number of times that it has been spotted testing in camouflaged guise, spy images have hinted at minor design changes for the vehicle. Major styling cues such as headlamp design and silhouette are all likely to be retained. The changes on the exterior of the car are expected to come in the form of revised front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, updated colour options and taillamps. The basic interior layout of the Altroz might also remain unchanged, although expect small changes such as a new two-spoke steering wheel that was last introduced in the 2025 Tiago and Tigor, new seat upholstery, and differences in finishing.

The Altroz is expected to retain the same crop of engines as before

The Altroz will likely retain the same set of engine options as before. These include a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol (87 bhp, 115 Nm) and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (88 bhp, 200 Nm). Transmission options for these engines include a 5-speed manual and an optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for the petrol engine. Furthermore, the hatchback is also offered with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 118 bhp, 170 Nm (six-speed manual), on the Altroz Racer and a 1.2-litre CNG version that makes 76 bhp and 97 Nm of torque (five-speed manual).



