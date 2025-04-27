Tata Altroz Facelift India Launch On May 21

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 India Launch SoonTata Altroz Facelift India Launch On May 21MG Windsor Long-Range Variant With 50 kWh Battery To Be Launched Early-MayMahindra Thar Variants Rejigged: Convertible Top Variants Discontinued 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What’s New?
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Aprilia Tuono 457 3 Reasons Eng FLotus Emira First Drive Review: Rs. 3.22 Crore For 4-Cylinder Sports Car?FIRST LOOK: 2025 BYD Atto 2 – A compact SUV based one size smaller than Atto 3 | 320-350km range
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan JukeLamborghini TemerarioKia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda Kamiq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Tata Altroz Facelift India Launch On May 21

In what will essentially be a mid-cycle facelift for the Altroz, the hatchback is expected to receive a few design revisions and additional features
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 27, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Tata Altroz facelift is expected to receive a few design changes.
  • Will likely receive a few updates to the interior layout.
  • Expected to retain the same set of engines as before.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Altroz hatchback on May 21, 2025. First launched in 2020, this will essentially be a mid-cycle facelift for the hatchback. The changes on the Altroz facelift are expected to revolve around design revisions and the introduction of new features. The hatchback, however, will probably retain the same powertrain options as the outgoing model. With the facelift, the Altroz, which has largely remained the same since its launch, will likely see a bump in sales.

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 1.71 Lakh
 Tata Altroz Facelift Launch On May 21

The Altroz is expected to receive a few minor styling changes

 

In the number of times that it has been spotted testing in camouflaged guise, spy images have hinted at minor design changes for the vehicle. Major styling cues such as headlamp design and silhouette are all likely to be retained. The changes on the exterior of the car are expected to come in the form of revised front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, updated colour options and taillamps. The basic interior layout of the Altroz might also remain unchanged, although expect small changes such as a new two-spoke steering wheel that was last introduced in the 2025 Tiago and Tigor, new seat upholstery, and differences in finishing.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Introduced In Mauritius 
 Tata Altroz Facelift Launch On May 21 1

The Altroz is expected to retain the same crop of engines as before

 

The Altroz will likely retain the same set of engine options as before. These include a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol (87 bhp, 115 Nm) and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (88 bhp, 200 Nm). Transmission options for these engines include a 5-speed manual and an optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for the petrol engine. Furthermore, the hatchback is also offered with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 118 bhp, 170 Nm (six-speed manual), on the Altroz Racer and a 1.2-litre CNG version that makes 76 bhp and 97 Nm of torque (five-speed manual).


 Image Source

# Tata Motors# Tata Altroz Facelift# Tata Altroz Facelift launch# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Tata is offering notable discounts on leftover 2024 model year stocks of its EVs.
    Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 1.71 Lakh
  • Tata Motors has partnered with Allied Motors to introduce three EV models to the Mauritian market.
    Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Introduced In Mauritius
  • Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Honda and more announce a fresh round of price hikes from April 1.
    Carmakers Announce Fresh Round Of Price Hikes Starting April 2025
  • Tata Motors is yet to reveal the exact percentage of the hike but has stated it will vary depending on the model and variant.
    Tata Motors To Increase Passenger Vehicle Prices From April 2025
  • Last year we saw Tata Motors not only update several of its CNG and EV models but also launch the much-anticipated Curvv EV and Curvv ICE coupe SUVs
    car&bike Awards 2025: Tata Motors Has Been Awarded Manufacturer Of The Year

Latest News

  • With the update, the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 will receive a few feature upgrades, which will include a new LCD display
    2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 India Launch Soon
  • In what will essentially be a mid-cycle facelift for the Altroz, the hatchback is expected to receive a few design revisions and additional features
    Tata Altroz Facelift India Launch On May 21
  • The new model will likely feature the larger 50.6 kWh battery pack that is currently offered in the Wuling Cloud EV in several markets
    MG Windsor Long-Range Variant With 50 kWh Battery To Be Launched Early-May
  • The Thar continues to be offered in two main trim levels: LX and AX (O).
    Mahindra Thar Variants Rejigged: Convertible Top Variants Discontinued
  • Royal Enfield has finally updated the Hunter 350 with new colour schemes, better features and more.
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What’s New?
  • The entry-level Royal Enfield motorcycle has been updated for the first time since its launch in August 2022.
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh
  • Royal Enfield is all set to launch the 2025 Hunter 350 tomorrow at the Hunterhood festival
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch Today: What To Expect?
  • The 1.5 millionth car to be produced by the company was a Kia Carens, which is also set to receive a major update soon.
    Kia India Achieves New Production Milestone Of 1.5 Million Units
  • Maruti has revealed that a bulk of the e-Vitara's production allocation for the first year will be for export markets.
    Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26
  • Stellantis had previously announced it would bring EVs from the Chinese carmaker to India by the end of 2024.
    Stellantis Set To Launch Leapmotor EVs In India In 2025

Research More on Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz
8.8

Tata Altroz

Starts at ₹ 6.65 - 10.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Altroz Specifications
View Altroz Features

Popular Tata Models