Tata Altroz iCNG Bookings Open, Deliveries Commence From May 2023

Tata Motors has recently announced the opening of bookings for its Altroz iCNG variant. The Altroz was launched in January 2020, and ever since, it has established itself as a popular hatchback in the Indian market. With the Altroz iCNG, Tata focuses to appeal a wider customer base due to its eco-friendly nature. To revolutionise the CNG market, Tata Motors aims at increasing the acceptance of CNG cars in India, similar to petrol and diesel cars.

The Altroz iCNG was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 along with the debuting Punch iCNG, the Altroz iCNG too gets Tata’s twin-cylinder technology, with two smaller Highlights CNG cylinders sitting below the boot floor as compared to a singular large unit thus offering more useable boot space. Customers can book the Altroz iCNG at Rs 21,000 with deliveries commencing from May 2023. The iCNG variant makes it the fourth powertrain option in the Altroz range.

The car has been featured with a single advance ECU, which ensures a jerk-free drive experience while shifting from petrol to CNG mode or vice-versa. Tata says the Altroz can directly start in CNG mode. Additionally, safety features include thermal incident protection, a gas leak detection feature and a micro switch to ensure the car is switched off at the time of refuelling. Tata has also offered a standard warranty of 3 years/ 1,00,000 km.

Altroz iCNG will be available in four variants - XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ and in four colour options- Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, and Avenue White. The Altroz iCNG will also boast features like leatherette seats, iRA-connected car technology, cruise control, and automatic headlamps amongst others.