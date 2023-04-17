  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Altroz iCNG Launch On April 19; To Cost 1 lakh More Than Existing Variants

Tata Altroz iCNG Launch On April 19; To Cost 1 lakh More Than Existing Variants

The car will be powered by Tata Motors’ 1.2-lite naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine.
By Sidharth Nambiar
17-Apr-23 05:53 PM IST
Tata Altroz CNG
Highlights
  • The car will likely be available with many new features like 10.25-inch touchscreen. infotainment system, 7-inch digital driver’s display and up to 6 airbags.
  • Will feature Tata’s twin-cylinder technology where the CNG cylinders sit below the boot floor
  • The Altroz iCNG’s engine will churn out 76 bhp and 97 Nm and be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The CNG powered version of the Altroz, termed the Altroz iCNG will see a launch on April 19 according to a teaser from Tata Motors. The car was first revealed by the manufacturer at the 2023 Auto Expo. The automaker took to Twitter to announce the launch date with a post captioned, “ALTROZ iCNG #ComingSoon Stay Tuned”. The main rivals of the Altroz iCNG after its launch will include the Baleno and Glanza CNG.

While the car might not feature any major visual changes from its existing petrol and diesel variants, it will likely come with many new features on the inside like a voice-controlled sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital driver’s display and up to 6 airbags. The car will also feature Tata’s twin-cylinder technology where the CNG cylinders sit below the boot floor, giving the customer the more useable boot storage space.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Max #Dark Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 19.04 Lakh

The car will come with many new features over the existing variants of the Altroz

The car will be powered by Tata Motors’ 1.2-lite naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine developing 76 bhp and 97 Nm. The engine will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and will come with a single ECU and can be started up directly in CNG mode. While it is uncertain how much the car will cost when launched, we can expect it to cost anywhere from 1 lakh and above more than the petrol powered variants. 

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Ford
Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
  • 25,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
32.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹71,669
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2021 Audi A4 40 TFSI Technology
Great Deal
2021 Audi
A4 40 TFSI Technology
  • 17,066 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.0
10
39.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner