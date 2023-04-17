Tata Altroz iCNG Launch On April 19; To Cost 1 lakh More Than Existing Variants

The CNG powered version of the Altroz, termed the Altroz iCNG will see a launch on April 19 according to a teaser from Tata Motors. The car was first revealed by the manufacturer at the 2023 Auto Expo. The automaker took to Twitter to announce the launch date with a post captioned, “ALTROZ iCNG #ComingSoon Stay Tuned”. The main rivals of the Altroz iCNG after its launch will include the Baleno and Glanza CNG.

While the car might not feature any major visual changes from its existing petrol and diesel variants, it will likely come with many new features on the inside like a voice-controlled sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital driver’s display and up to 6 airbags. The car will also feature Tata’s twin-cylinder technology where the CNG cylinders sit below the boot floor, giving the customer the more useable boot storage space.

The car will come with many new features over the existing variants of the Altroz

The car will be powered by Tata Motors’ 1.2-lite naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine developing 76 bhp and 97 Nm. The engine will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and will come with a single ECU and can be started up directly in CNG mode. While it is uncertain how much the car will cost when launched, we can expect it to cost anywhere from 1 lakh and above more than the petrol powered variants.