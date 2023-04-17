Tata Nexon EV Max #Dark Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 19.04 Lakh

Tata Motors has expanded its #Dark range of SUVs with the launch of the Nexon EV Max #Dark. While the standard Nexon EV Prime already came with this special all-black treatment, now the long-range version has joined the #Dark family. Tata is offering the new Nexon EV MAX #DARK in two trims - XZ+ LUX, which is priced at Rs. 19.04 lakh, and the XZ+ LUX with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger, which will cost customers Rs. 19.54 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). Compared to the regular top-spec XZ+ LUX variants of the Nexon EV Max, the Dark edition models are Rs. 55,000 more expensive.

The Tata Nexon EV Max #Dark also come comes with some considerable updates, the primary among them is the inclusion of the new 10.25-inch touchscreen HD display from Harman. Along with it, the company is also offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a High-Definition Rear View camera, and a voice assistant system that can now recognise up to 6 languages in 180+ voice commands - English, Hindi, Bengali Tamil, Telugu, Marathi - and a new user interface (UI).

Commenting on the launch of the special edition Nexon EV Max, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Nexon EV is India’s #1 EV and in a short span has been loved and trusted by over 50,000 customers, making it the flagbearer of India’s EV evolution. The #DARK range on the other hand has made a mark for itself too by becoming a popular choice of customers. With the success of the #DARK and the popularity of the Nexon EV MAX, we felt it was the right time to marry the two and present to our customers this new avatar that moves #DARK to MAX".

Visually, the Nexon EV Max #Dark looks largely identical to the existing Nexon EV Prime #Dark model, however, you now have Charcoal Grey alloy wheels. Other exterior bits include - a satin black humanity line, projector headlamps with Tri-Arrow DRLs, Tri-arrow signature LED tail lamps, an exclusive #DARK mascot on the fender, a shark fin antenna and roof rails. Inside, you get that Dark-themed all-black interior pack, Jewelled Control Knob, Glossy Piano Black dashboard with the signature tri-arrow pattern, Dark-themed leatherette door trims with tri-arrow perforations, Dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery with tri-arrow perforations & EV blue highlight stitches and the Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel with EV blue stitches.

The features list will also include - an electronic parking brake with auto hold, front leatherette ventilated seats, air purifier with AQI display, wireless smartphone charger, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, electric sunroof, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wiper, fully automatic temperature control, cooled glovebox, rear ac vents, smart key with push button start/stop (peps), electrically operated ORVMs with auto fold, rear wiper washer & defogger, 4 Speaker+ 4 Tweeters, Steering Mounted Controls and 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with the full graphic display are just some of the enhancements that have this car rated high on the Comfort and Convenience scale.

As for the technical specifications, the Nexon EV Max #Dark continues to get the same 40.5 kWh Lithium-Ion battery that powers the electric motor. The motor produces 141 bhp whereas the torque output stands at 250 Nm. The car also comes with 4-levels of regenerative braking, and as for the claimed range, it stands at a maximum of up to 453 km.