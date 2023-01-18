Tata Nexon EV Line-Up Gets Price Cut; New Nexon EV Max XM Variant Launched

Tata Motors has slashed prices for the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max in India with the latter also getting a new base variant. The Nexon EV Prime is now more affordable by upto Rs 50,000, depending on the variant with prices now ranging from Rs 14.49 lakh up to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The revision in pricing comes with no change to the equipment list for the Nexon EV Prime.

Model Variant Battery Pack Charger option New Price Old Price Difference Nexon EV Prime XM 30.2 kWh 3.3kw Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 50,000 XZ+ Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.30 lakh Rs 31,000 XZ+ Lux Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 17.30 lakh Rs 31,000 Nexon EV MAX XM (NEW) 40.5 kWh 3.3 kW Rs 16.49 lakh NA NA XZ+ Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 18.34 lakh Rs 85,000 XZ+ Lux Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 19.34 lakh Rs 85,000 XM (NEW) 7.2 kW Rs 16.99 lakh NA NA XZ+ Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.84 lakh Rs 85,000 XZ+ Lux Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 19.84 lakh Rs 85,000

The Nexon EV Max on the other hand gets more notable changes. First and foremost, the longer-range model sees a downward price revision of Rs 85,000 along with the addition of a new XM variant priced from Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Nexon EV Max XM, like the pricier variants, can be optioned with either a 3.3 kW charger or the more powerful 7.2 kW charger. The new entry variant sits Rs 1 lakh below the XZ+ with the downward pricing revision meaning that the Nexon EV Max prices starting Rs 1.85 lakh lower than before.

The new Nexon EV Max packs in kit such as an electronic parking brake, auto climate control, ESP, projector headlamps with DRLs, keyless go, connected vehicle tech, all-wheel disc brakes and a part-digital instrument cluster to name a few.

The Nexon EV Max will also get an enhanced range starting from January 25. The company says that all variants sold from the date will come with a 453 km (MIDC) claimed range as compared to the present ARAI estimated range of 437 km. The improved driving range will also be made available to existing Nexon EV Max owners via software updates at dealerships from February 15.

Bookings for the electric SUVs are now open with Tata saying that deliveries of the new Nexon EV Max XM will commence from April 2023.