Tata Nexon EV Line-Up Gets Price Cut; New Nexon EV Max XM Variant Launched

Nexon EV Prime is now priced from Rs 14.90 lakh while the Nexon EV Max prices now start from Rs 16.49 lakh.
18-Jan-23 01:26 PM IST
Highlights
  • Nexon EV Prime prices reduced by up to Rs 50,000
  • Nexon EV Max gets new XM variant
  • Nexon EV Max XZ+, XZ+ Lux prices cut by Rs 85,000

Tata Motors has slashed prices for the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max in India with the latter also getting a new base variant. The Nexon EV Prime is now more affordable by upto Rs 50,000, depending on the variant with prices now ranging from Rs 14.49 lakh up to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The revision in pricing comes with no change to the equipment list for the Nexon EV Prime.

ModelVariantBattery PackCharger optionNew PriceOld PriceDifference
Nexon EV PrimeXM30.2 kWh3.3kwRs 14.49 lakhRs 14.99 lakhRs 50,000
XZ+Rs 15.99 lakhRs 16.30 lakhRs 31,000
XZ+ LuxRs 16.99 lakhRs 17.30 lakhRs 31,000
Nexon EV MAXXM (NEW)40.5 kWh3.3 kWRs 16.49 lakhNANA
XZ+Rs 17.49 lakhRs 18.34 lakhRs 85,000
XZ+ LuxRs 18.49 lakhRs 19.34 lakhRs 85,000
XM (NEW)7.2 kWRs 16.99 lakhNANA
XZ+Rs 17.99 lakhRs 18.84 lakhRs 85,000
XZ+ LuxRs 18.99 lakhRs 19.84 lakhRs 85,000

The Nexon EV Max on the other hand gets more notable changes. First and foremost, the longer-range model sees a downward price revision of Rs 85,000 along with the addition of a new XM variant priced from Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Nexon EV Max XM, like the pricier variants, can be optioned with either a 3.3 kW charger or the more powerful 7.2 kW charger. The new entry variant sits Rs 1 lakh below the XZ+ with the downward pricing revision meaning that the Nexon EV Max prices starting Rs 1.85 lakh lower than before.

The new Nexon EV Max packs in kit such as an electronic parking brake, auto climate control, ESP, projector headlamps with DRLs, keyless go, connected vehicle tech, all-wheel disc brakes and a part-digital instrument cluster to name a few.

The Nexon EV Max will also get an enhanced range starting from January 25. The company says that all variants sold from the date will come with a 453 km (MIDC) claimed range as compared to the present ARAI estimated range of 437 km. The improved driving range will also be made available to existing Nexon EV Max owners via software updates at dealerships from February 15.

Bookings for the electric SUVs are now open with Tata saying that deliveries of the new Nexon EV Max XM will commence from April 2023.

line