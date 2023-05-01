Auto Sales April 2023: Tata Registers Total Sales Of 69,599 Units

Tata Motors has released the monthly sales numbers for April 2023. The company sold 69,599 vehicles in April 2023, compared to 72,468 units in April 2022. Domestic sales were 68,514 units, a decrease of 4 per cent from the previous year. In the commercial vehicle segment, sales of HCV trucks and SCV cargo and pickup trucks decreased by 6 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, while sales of ILMCV trucks decreased by 62 per cent.

Domestic sales of MH&ICV, including trucks and buses, were 8,834 units in April 2023, in comparison with 12,069 units in April 2022. Total PV domestic sales (including EV) grew by 13 per cent to 47,007 units, compared to 41,587 units in April 2022.

The EV segment (IB + domestic) increased by 179 per cent with 6,516 units sold. These figures include sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.