Auto Sales May 2023: Tata Motors Registered Cumulative Sales Of 74,973 Unit

In May 2023, Tata Motors sold a total of 74,973 vehicles in both domestic and international markets, witnessing a nearly 2 per cent year-on-year decline compared to the 76,210 vehicles sold in May 2022. Let us take a closer look at their sales performance in different categories.

Tata's passenger vehicle line-up

In terms of domestic sales, Tata Motors sold a total of 45,878 passenger vehicles in May 2023, indicating a growth of 6 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. This figure includes both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EV). In the PV international business subcategory, 106 units were sold, reflecting a significant growth of 108 per cent compared to 51 units exported in May 2022. When considering all passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, the total sales reached 45,984 units, also showing a 6 per cent increase.

Tata's EV sales saw a growth of 66 per cent year-on-year

In terms of electric vehicles, Tata Motors experienced a substantial growth of 66 per cent with 5,805 units sold in May 2023, compared to 3,505 units sold in May 2022. In summary, Tata Motors Limited witnessed a slight decrease in overall vehicle sales in May 2023 compared to the previous year.

Tata's Commercial vehicle line-up

As for the commercial vehicle business, Tata Motors sold a total of 73,448 CVs in May 2023, showing a 2 per cent decrease compared to May 2022. The performance of commercial vehicles varied within different subcategories. HCV Trucks experienced growth with 8,160 units sold, an 11 per cent increase from the previous year. However, ILMCV Trucks faced a decline with only 3,450 units sold, showing a significant drop of 38 per cent.

Passenger Carriers saw a positive growth of 7 per cent with 3,874 units sold, while SCV cargo and pickup sales declined by 19 per cent with 12,086 units sold. Overall, the domestic sales of commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, amounted to 27,570 units, down 12 per cent from May 2022.