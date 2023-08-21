Ratan Tata Honoured With 'Udyog Ratna Award' For Contributions To Industry

Renowned industrialist Ratan Tata was honoured with the prestigious 'Udyog Ratna Award' by the Maharashtra government, recognizing his contributions to the industrial landscape. The award was presented to the 85-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons at his residence in Colaba, Mumbai, owing to his health condition preventing his attendance at the award ceremony.

The award was bestowed upon Ratan Tata by a delegation led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar of Maharashtra. The recognition comprised a shawl, a citation, and a commemorative memento, all presented by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Eknath Shinde expressed that honouring Ratan Tata as the 'Udyog Ratna' has significantly elevated the prestige of the accolade itself.

The Tata Group, a conglomerate spanning diverse industries from steel to consumer goods, operates in over 100 countries across six continents. Demonstrating its global prominence, the collective revenue of Tata Companies in the fiscal year 2021-22 reached $128 billion. The award ceremony further highlighted other notable figures in the industry, with three additional awards being presented.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla was honoured with the 'Udyog Mitra' award, while 'Udyogini' was bestowed upon Gauri Kirloskar of the Kirloskar Group. The 'Utkrusht Marathi Udyojak' award was conferred upon Vilas Shinde. The ceremony took place at the Jio World Convention Centre and was graced by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and other dignitaries.

Notably, these awards arrived amidst ongoing debates about major business projects like Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus relocating to Gujarat, which have garnered criticism. Against this backdrop, the 'Udyog Ratna Award' recognized Ratan Tata's enduring commitment to Maharashtra's industrial development and serves as an acknowledgement of his pivotal role in shaping the state's economic landscape.