Ratan Tata, Former Tata Group Chairman And Industry Titan, Dies Aged 86

Industry heavyweight and former Tata Group chairman Ratan N. Tata has passed away, aged 86. Tata, who had reportedly taken ill earlier this week, had issued a public statement on October 7 to clarify rumours surrounding his well-being, but died at a Mumbai hospital late on October 9. Born on December 28, 1937, Tata was the driving force behind the Tata Group’s success, driving the firm to dizzying heights over the years, and also crucial to shaping the country’s automotive landscape with the progress made by Tata Motors. The news of Tata’s death elicited an outpouring of grief on social media platforms, including messages from other industry scions as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On social media platform X, PM Modi recounted his interactions with Tata, and said, “Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

In a statement, Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation. For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass."

Mahindra Group’s Anand Mahindra, too, took to X to express sorrow over Tata’s demise. In his post, Mahindra said, “I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community.”

Tata had executed the company's acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover.

Tata touched the lives of countless Indians as he helmed the Tata Group into several different industry sphere. In the automotive universe, Tata oversaw the Group’s acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover (now JLR), which has today evolved into one of the world’s most prominent luxury car firms. In 1998, Tata had also brought to life the Indica, a car instrumental in kickstarting India’s automotive sector, as well as the ultra-affordable Nano, which was introduced at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-factory), back in 2008.

Team car&bike extends its deepest condolences to all close to Mr Tata, and to Tata Companies.