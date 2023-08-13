Mahindra XUV 400 Top-Spec EL Variant Introduced With New Safety And Comfort Features

Mahindra has introduced a host of new features in the top-spec EL variant for the XUV400. It is priced at Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). In the safety front, Mahindra has introduced features such as ESP, Hill Hold Assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Moreover, features such as cruise control and auto-dimming interior review mirrors have also been added.

Additionally, the XUV400 also boasts fog lamps and a boot lamp. The audio system has also received an upgrade with the addition of a pair of tweeters. Under the hood, the XUV400 showcases its performance prowess with an electric motor generating an impressive 148 BHP and 310 Nm of torque.

Mahindra offers two battery options to cater to different range requirements. The EC variant houses a 34.5 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 375 km (MIDC). On the other hand, the EL variant boasts a larger 39.4 kWh battery, extending the range to 456 km (MIDC). These options cater to a broad spectrum of driving needs, ensuring that users can choose the variant that aligns with their lifestyle.