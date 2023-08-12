Login

Hero Karizma XMR Teased Ahead Of Debut

The motorcycle is all set to be unveiled on August 29
By Sidharth Nambiar

3 mins read

12-Aug-23 06:30 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan to return as brand ambassador for the Karizma XMR.
  • Will be powered by Hero’s first liquid cooled engine.
  • Likely to be priced below Rs 2 lakh.

Hero Motocorp has teased the silhouette of the all-new Karizma XMR 210 on its website, ahead of its debut on August 29. The banner on Hero MotoCorp’s website reads “The Legend Returns” and shows the motorcycle in a box, giving us a peek into the fully faired design that will be featured on the motorcycle. Alongside, this also marks the first time that the company has publicly confirmed the XMR suffix for this motorcycle. Just recently, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan confirmed via his Twitter handle that he would indeed return as a brand ambassador for the Karizma.

 

Spyshots, patent images and trademark filings related to the motorcycle have surfaced on multiple occasions over time. As a result, we know that the Karizma XMR will be based on an all-new platform featuring a steel trellis frame with a box-type swingarm. As for the powertrain, the XMR will be powered by Hero’s first liquid-cooled engine. The engine will likely feature a displacement of 210 cc and will produce a power output in the ballpark of 25 bhp and 30 Nm. It is expected to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

 

The Karizma XMR will be based on an all-new platform featuring a steel trellis frame with a box-type swingarm

 

Hero MotoCorp is expected to price the motorcycle aggressively in order to keep up with its rivals from the likes of Bajaj and Suzuki. Hence, we can expect the motorcycle to be priced under the Rs 2 lakh mark. 

