Hrithik Roshan To Return As Brand Ambassador For New Hero Karizma XMR

Hero MotoCorp is set to take the covers off the all-new Karizma XMR 210 on 29th August 2023, marking the rebirth of the iconic Karizma moniker. And the good news to go with it is the tweet sent out by actor Hrithik Roshan, who was the brand ambassador of the iconic Karizma earlier, suggesting he'll be the face for the new-gen Karizma as well. The new Karizma XMR 210 will mark the return of the flagship motorcycle in Hero’s range of motorcycles.

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launch Date Revealed

If the tales are to be believed, then the time has come for me to ride the Legend again!



Recreate the Cap-Lift using #LiveTheLegend and tag @HeroMotoCorp . You are in for a legendary surprise with me! 😎#HeroMotoCorp #Karizma #OG #Collab pic.twitter.com/nQv54Zgc6E — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 7, 2023

Before the official unveiling, information about the new Karizma has appeared on the internet in the form of patent images, spy pictures, trademark filings and was also showcased at a dealer event in May this year. From the information available it is clear that the motorcycle will be based on an all-new platform featuring a steel trellis frame with a box-type swingarm. It will be powered by Hero’s first liquid-cooled mill with a displacement in the 210 cc ballpark. As for the styling, the bike will feature a full fairing with a twin-LED projector headlamp flanked by DRLs on either side. Furthermore, the bike will offer a sporty yet upright riding stance with a split-seat saddle design.

Also Read: New Hero Karizma XMR Patent Images Surface; Launch Soon

Following the unveiling, expect Hero to launch the prices of the all-new Karizma XMR before the festive season. With pricing expected to be under the Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, the new Hero will compete against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar F250 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.