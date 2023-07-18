  • Home
  • News
  • New Hero Karizma XMR Patent Images Surface; Launch Soon

New Hero Karizma XMR Patent Images Surface; Launch Soon

Once launched, the Hero Karizma XMR will rival the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and the Bajaj Pulsar F250
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
18-Jul-23 03:49 PM IST
1.jpg
Highlights
  • Patent images of the upcoming Karizma XMR surface
  • Gets raised clip-on bars, split-seat, and petal disc brake at the front
  • Will be powered by a liquid-cooled motor, first from Hero

With the official launch likely to happen soon, patent design images of Hero MotoCorp’s flagship Karizma XMR have surfaced on the internet. While test mules of the motorcycle have been spied on a couple of occasions and also during a dealer meet not too long back, more information on the motorcycle is now available through the patent design images.


Also Read: Hero Karizma Showcased At Dealer Event; Launch Imminent

 

The available patent image provides a top-ish rear view of the motorcycle, showing the contour of the fairing, the profile of the tail section and a better understanding of the handlebar design and the things around it. The Karizma XMR will feature raised clip-on bars clamped to the fork tubes while resting on the top triple clamp. Next is the digital instrumentation that sits right behind the front fairing. Moving further, the motorcycle features a split-seat design that is accompanied by a well-sculpted tail section and a stubby exhaust canister.

 

New Hero Karizma will utilise a one-piece trellis frame and subframe 

 

The other patent image showcases a trellis frame with a box-type swingarm. It will be the first time for Hero to use a trellis frame instead of a diamond frame. This should allow a certain level of flex to the chassis thus making it a better handler around corners. The front fairing is likely to house a twin-LED projector headlamp flanked by DRLs on either side.

What we can also tell looking at the images is that the upcoming Karizma XMR will be powered by a liquid-cooled, single-pot motor with displacement around the 210 cc ballpark. It will be the first engine from Hero to be offered with liquid-cooling.

 

Also Read: Analysis: Hero MotoCorp’s Product Push Into Premium Segments

 

New Hero Karizma XMR front fairing

Considering that the motorcycle was showcased at a dealer meeting, the official launch of the motorcycle is expected to happen soon. Expect Hero to launch the all-new Karizma XMR before the festive season to make the most of the occasion. On the competition front, once launched the Karizma XMR will rival against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar F250 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

Related Articles
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launched At Rs 1.41 lakh
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launched At Rs 1.41 lakh
2 hours ago
Two Upcoming Hero Motorcycles Spied Together!
Two Upcoming Hero Motorcycles Spied Together!
4 days ago
Harley-Davidson X440 Bookings To Start Today!
Harley-Davidson X440 Bookings To Start Today!
13 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales June 2023: Hero MotoCorp Sales Slide 9.8%
Two-Wheeler Sales June 2023: Hero MotoCorp Sales Slide 9.8%
14 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Hero Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now