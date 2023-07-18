New Hero Karizma XMR Patent Images Surface; Launch Soon

With the official launch likely to happen soon, patent design images of Hero MotoCorp’s flagship Karizma XMR have surfaced on the internet. While test mules of the motorcycle have been spied on a couple of occasions and also during a dealer meet not too long back, more information on the motorcycle is now available through the patent design images.



The available patent image provides a top-ish rear view of the motorcycle, showing the contour of the fairing, the profile of the tail section and a better understanding of the handlebar design and the things around it. The Karizma XMR will feature raised clip-on bars clamped to the fork tubes while resting on the top triple clamp. Next is the digital instrumentation that sits right behind the front fairing. Moving further, the motorcycle features a split-seat design that is accompanied by a well-sculpted tail section and a stubby exhaust canister.

New Hero Karizma will utilise a one-piece trellis frame and subframe

The other patent image showcases a trellis frame with a box-type swingarm. It will be the first time for Hero to use a trellis frame instead of a diamond frame. This should allow a certain level of flex to the chassis thus making it a better handler around corners. The front fairing is likely to house a twin-LED projector headlamp flanked by DRLs on either side.

What we can also tell looking at the images is that the upcoming Karizma XMR will be powered by a liquid-cooled, single-pot motor with displacement around the 210 cc ballpark. It will be the first engine from Hero to be offered with liquid-cooling.

New Hero Karizma XMR front fairing

Considering that the motorcycle was showcased at a dealer meeting, the official launch of the motorcycle is expected to happen soon. Expect Hero to launch the all-new Karizma XMR before the festive season to make the most of the occasion. On the competition front, once launched the Karizma XMR will rival against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar F250 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.