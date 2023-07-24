Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launch Date Revealed

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch a new motorcycle which is almost likely to be the new Karizma XMR 210. The company has sent out a ‘block your date’ communication with the text “Witness the return of the legend.” The communication doesn’t specifically mention the new product. However, a teaser video indicates that the new model will almost certainly be the all-new Hero Karizma, which will be launched on August 29, 2023.

Trademark filings have already confirmed the name of the Hero Karizma XMR 210

The Hero Karizma XMR 210, as the new Karizma will likely be called, is a well-known secret. Earlier this year, trademark filings confirmed the name of the new Hero Karizma, followed by sightings of test mules of the upcoming bike, as well as being showcased at a dealer event in May this year. Earlier this month, the new Karizma XMR 210 was revealed in leaked patent images which give out a lot of details about the design and details of the upcoming bike.

Leaked patent images reveal quite a few details of the new Hero Karizma XMR 210

The new Karizma XMR 210 will be powered by an all-new, liquid-cooled engine, Hero’s first liquid-cooled engine, with a displacement of around 210 cc, and with output of around 25 bhp and 30 Nm. The engine is expected to come with a 6-speed gearbox and will be mounted on a single-piece, tubular steel frame, and the bike’s design will be with a full-faired bodywork with raised clip-on handlebars.

The original Hero Karizma had a strong fan following in India and was first launched in 2003. Two decades later, the name is set to be revived with a thorough update with a new engine and chassis.

On the features list, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and dual-channel ABS is expected. More details and the price will be announced on August 29, 2023. The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be priced competitively, and we expect prices to be in under Rs. 2 lakh (Ex-showroom).