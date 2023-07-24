Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launch Date Revealed

  • Home
The Hero Karizma will return in an all-new avatar on August 29, 2023. Hero MotoCorp has teased the launch of the upcoming model without naming it by sending a ‘Block Your Date’ invite.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
24-Jul-23 10:51 AM IST
Highlights
  • Hero Karizma XMR 210 launch on August 29, 2023
  • Will be powered by new liquid-cooled engine
  • Hero Karizma XMR 210 will get new frame, new engine

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch a new motorcycle which is almost likely to be the new Karizma XMR 210. The company has sent out a ‘block your date’ communication with the text “Witness the return of the legend.” The communication doesn’t specifically mention the new product. However, a teaser video indicates that the new model will almost certainly be the all-new Hero Karizma, which will be launched on August 29, 2023. 

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Revealed In Patent Images

 

Trademark filings have already confirmed the name of the Hero Karizma XMR 210

 

The Hero Karizma XMR 210, as the new Karizma will likely be called, is a well-known secret. Earlier this year, trademark filings confirmed the name of the new Hero Karizma, followed by sightings of test mules of the upcoming bike, as well as being showcased at a dealer event in May this year. Earlier this month, the new Karizma XMR 210 was revealed in leaked patent images which give out a lot of details about the design and details of the upcoming bike.

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma Showcased At Dealer Event

 

Leaked patent images reveal quite a few details of the new Hero Karizma XMR 210

 

The new Karizma XMR 210 will be powered by an all-new, liquid-cooled engine, Hero’s first liquid-cooled engine, with a displacement of around 210 cc, and with output of around 25 bhp and 30 Nm. The engine is expected to come with a 6-speed gearbox and will be mounted on a single-piece, tubular steel frame, and the bike’s design will be with a full-faired bodywork with raised clip-on handlebars. 

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR 210 Spotted On Test

 

The original Hero Karizma had a strong fan following in India and was first launched in 2003. Two decades later, the name is set to be revived with a thorough update with a new engine and chassis.

 

On the features list, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and dual-channel ABS is expected. More details and the price will be announced on August 29, 2023. The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be priced competitively, and we expect prices to be in under Rs. 2 lakh (Ex-showroom). 

