Jaguar Unveils Limited Edition E-Type ZP Collection: A Tribute to Racing Heritage

Jaguar is commemorating the racing history of the E-type by producing a limited run of seven exclusive pairs of E-type ZP Collection vehicles. These collectibles pay homage to the first E-types to compete in races. It was built under the name of "ZP '', which achieved victories shortly after the E-type introduction in 1961.

Each pair of the E-type ZP Collection comprises a drophead coupe and a fixed head coupe. The vehicles are finished with liveries inspired by the original race-winning cars, driven by Graham Hill and Roy Salvadori in the 1960s.



The first of the pair of the E-type ZP Collection pays tribute to Graham Hill's Indigo Blue E-type drophead coupe. Painted in Oulton Blue, which is the original colour of 'ECD 400,' it features a black hood and a range of exterior details that recreate Hill's race-winning vehicle. The bonnet and door roundels are finished in white, with matching front lipstick around the inside of the front air intake. To maintain authenticity, the motif bar across the grille and front overriders have been removed in keeping with the original. However, Jaguar Classic engineers have reworked and hand-finished the nose to achieve the appearance of the vintage car.





The external bonnet locks feature specific ZP logos

The vehicle gets chrome bumpers at the front and rear, wire wheels, and wheel spinners with a Jaguar Heritage logo. To replicate the period-correct look of 1961, a beech wood steering wheel, welded bonnet louvres, and external bonnet latches with a lockable key are included. The external bonnet locks feature specific ZP logos, and have a leather bonnet retention strap.



The side of the wing features “Project ZP” wording

Several additional ZP details can be found throughout the vehicle, such as ZP logos on the fuel filler cap, exterior car cover, roof cover, and rear badges. There’s also a graphic made on the side of the wing that showcases the Union Jack within a silver shield, the silhouette of the E-type, and the wording “Project ZP”.

The interior of the E-type ZP Collection vehicle features an authentic specification, with red leather upholstery by Bridge of Weir and period-appropriate Hardura trim. Additional enhancements include a golden growler horn push and an art panel on the centre console. These panels are made from anodized aluminium, bearing the hand-engraved detailing of engraving artist Johnny "King Nerd" Dowell.



The interiors feature red leather upholstery and period-appropriate Hardura trim

For the Oulton Blue drophead coupe, the centre console engravings depict the car's silhouette, the Oulton Park track layout with a start/finish flag, Graham Hill's famous quote, "In a race my car becomes part of me, and I become part of it," and one half of a laurel wreath, symbolising the original vehicle's race victory. These art panels undergo anodization in batches to ensure quality standards and a durable appearance consistent with modern production models.



The second vehicle in each pair of the E-type ZP Collection pays tribute to the E-type driven to victory by Roy Salvadori at Crystal Palace in 1961, following its successful racing debut at Oulton Park.



The fixed-head coupe is finished in Crystal Grey

While all the original Project ZP cars were based on drophead coupes, the vehicle inspired by 'BUY 1' has been reimagined as a fixed-head coupe. This decision allows clients and collectors to experience both body designs. Reflecting the Pearl Grey paintwork of the original car, the fixed-head coupe is finished in Crystal Grey, named after the track where Salvadori achieved his first E-type victory.

Similar to the Oulton Blue version, the Crystal Grey fixed-head coupe features white roundels and exterior detailing that replicates the original racing car. The motif bar and Jaguar badge across the grille have been removed, matching the modifications made to the drophead model. The coupe also includes chrome bumpers, welded bonnet louvres, and a side graphic detail. Vaughtons created the exterior badging to mimic the appearance and design of racing stickers from that period.

The centre console features anodized grey aluminium detailing

Inside the 'BUY 1' inspired vehicle, Dark Navy Bridge of Weir leather matched with Hardura trim and a Beech wood steering wheel. The centre console features anodized grey aluminium detailing, incorporating the other half of the laurel wreath engraved on the console of the Oulton Blue car. The track outline represents Crystal Palace, and text on the console pays tribute to Roy Salvadori's nickname, "King of the Airfields," alongside a silhouette of the vehicle.



Furthermore, each vehicle is accompanied by a period helmet. These helmets are hand-adjusted for each client, and these helmets are the reproductions of the helmets worn by Hill and Salvadori during that era. Additionally, a tailored leather storage bag, created by Jaguar Classic's in-house trimmers, is provided for the helmet. The bag matches the vehicle's interior leather and complements the leather pouch for the vehicle handbook.



Each vehicle is accompanied by a period helmet

The ZP Collection vehicles are based on the specification of the 3.8-litre Series 1 E-types produced from 1961 to 1964. The 265 bhp 3.8-litre engine retains its authenticity but incorporates modern enhancements for improved usability and reliability. These upgrades include an authentic 1961-style alloy radiator with an electric cooling fan, electronic ignition, and a polished stainless steel exhaust system.



Jaguar Classic Works has developed a five-speed manual transmission for these vehicles. The gearbox features synchromesh on all ratios, helical cut gears, and a reinforced cast aluminium casing. With its closer gear ratios and smoother shifts, this gearbox provides quieter and more comfortable cruising while preserving the original bodyshell and components.



