Jaguar Recalls 6,400 I-Pace Electric SUVs Over Battery Fire Concerns

Jaguar has issued a recall for around 6,400 units of its I-Pace electric SUVs due to concerns about potential battery fires. The automaker announced that it will update the software of the battery energy control module and replace battery modules if necessary, at no cost to the owners. The recall affects I-Pace vehicles manufactured between 2019 and 2024. There have been reports of eight vehicle fires in the United States, but fortunately, no accidents or injuries have been associated with these incidents. GreenCarReports provides this information based on recently released recall documents.

The recall has been initiated as a precautionary measure due to the possibility of high-voltage batteries in the Jaguar I-Pace overheating and posing a fire risk. Engineers are currently investigating whether the battery-pack assembly itself is faulty or if it contributes to the overheating issue.

As part of the recall process, Jaguar will install updated software in the affected vehicles to monitor the battery pack for signs of overheating. The software can be installed by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update and will provide drivers with enhanced warnings regarding the battery condition. If there is a potential risk, the software will limit charging capacity to 75% as a precautionary measure.

Owners of vehicles with the updated software will be advised to take their cars to authorized dealerships for inspection if there is a perceived fire risk. If necessary, battery modules or packs will be replaced free of charge.





The high-voltage battery pack assembly, supplied by LG Energy Solution, has been identified as the component affected by the recall. However, the recall documents do not indicate that the cells themselves, provided by LG, are specifically responsible for the issue.





Jaguar began production of the I-Pace in 2018, and recent models have been shipped with revised battery-monitoring software. Initially, the I-Pace did not have the capability for over-the-air updates, but Jaguar introduced this feature with an update in 2019. Furthermore, the 2022 model year brought additional upgrades, including a more responsive interface.





Other automakers have faced battery-related issues during different stages of their model's production. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Hyundai Kona EV experienced battery flaws that required full-pack replacements in some models, leading to significant recalls. In contrast, Ford promptly addressed a battery issue with its F-150 Lightning production, recalling only a small number of already shipped trucks.





Jaguar's recall aims to address the potential concerns of battery fires in the I-Pace electric SUVs. The company will update the software of the battery energy control module and replace battery modules if necessary, free of charge. Owners will receive enhanced warnings and charging limitations through the updated software. Customers are encouraged to visit Jaguar dealerships for inspection, where battery modules or packs will be replaced as needed. The recall covers I-Pace models from 2019 to 2024. It is worth noting that most recent versions of the I-Pace already have updated battery monitoring software, while earlier versions may require a dealership visit to receive the over-the-air update.



