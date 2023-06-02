  • Home
  Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Its Refreshed Corporate Identity

The new identity embraces its move to the House of Brands organisation.
By Jafar Rizvi
02-Jun-23
  • JLR has confirmed its commitment to the Land Rover brand
  • Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar will be further emphasised
  • Land Rover will retain its presence on vehicles, websites, social media platforms, and retail sites

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the British automaker, has revealed its new corporate identity, marking a significant shift towards a ‘House of Brands organisation.’ The primary objective behind the new brand identity is to eliminate any uncertainty and highlight the distinctive DNA of each of JLR's renowned brands. Under the House of Brands approach, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar will be further emphasised. This means that each brand will maintain its unique identity while benefiting from the strength and resources of the JLR organisation.

Commenting on the new identity, JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said, "Today is an exciting day as we unveil a new identity for our company as part of our House of Brands approach. I am confident this perfectly illustrates JLR’s ambition in the modern luxury space."

The redesigned JLR logo features a descending "J" that adds a touch of style. Additionally, the lighter weight of the emblem signifies the company's dedication to refinement and modernity, emphasising a departure from the past while embracing a modern outlook.

 

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Sees Q3 Free Cash Flow Above $485 Million


JLR’s Chief Creative Officer, Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, said, "This is the next chapter of our Reimagine journey to become a truly modern luxury business. The new JLR identity will bring clarity to our clients and act as a unifier for our four distinct British brands."

It is crucial to note that JLR has confirmed its commitment to the Land Rover brand, which will continue to play a vital role in the company's DNA. Land Rover will retain its presence on vehicles, websites, social media platforms, and retail sites. This serves to support the Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery brands. 

 

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover India Appoints Rajan Amba As Its New Managing Director

 

In Feb 2023, Jaguar Land Rover announced that Tata Motors' Rajan Amba will take over as the Managing Director of the luxury brand for its India business. Previously, Rajan was the Vice-President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, for Tata Motors. 

