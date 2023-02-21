Jaguar Land Rover India Appoints Rajan Amba As Its New Managing Director

Tata Motors-owned luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover has announced the appointment of a new Managing Director for its India business. The company’s current President and Managing Director Rohit Suri will take retirement from his position by the end of the current financial year. While back then it had not named Rohit’s successor, the company has now announced that Rajan Amba will take over as the Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, from March 1, 2023.

Rajan will join Jaguar Land Rover from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, where currently he is the Vice-President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care. Rajan Amba succeeds Rohit Suri, who is due to retire on March 31, 2023.

Commenting on his appointment Rajan Amba said, “I have immensely enjoyed my stint at Tata Motors and look forward to the next one at Jaguar Land Rover - iconic automotive brands, which I hugely admire. I keenly look forward to working with my new team at Jaguar Land Rover India and steering forward our future growth strategy.”

Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover said, “Rajan’s customer-centric mindset, broad experiences from different industries, and his passionate and authentic leadership approach, bring the right set of qualities to further grow our operations into the promising future of India, aligned with our overall Reimagine strategy to become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning of customers.”

Jaguar Land Rover India is one of the key luxury car marques in India and offers a range of products across the two brands. In the last couple of years, the company launched some exciting products in India, including the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace, the new-gen Land Rover Defender, and the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in the country.