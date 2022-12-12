New-Gen Range Rover Sport Deliveries Commence In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 1.64 Crore

Jaguar Land Rover India has officially commenced deliveries for the new-generation Range Rover Sport SUV in India. First unveiled in May 2022, the SUV is currently in its third generation, and the company has been accepting bookings for the new Range Rover Sport for a few months now. Positioned just under the company’s flagship SUV, the Range Rover, the new SUV is offered in one petrol option and five diesel variants, priced between Rs. 1.64 crore and Rs. 1.84 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Model Ex-Showroom Price 3.0 Diesel Dynamic SE Rs. 1.64 crore 3.0 Petrol Dynamic HSE Rs. 1.68 crore 3.0 Diesel Dynamic HSE Rs. 1.71 crore 3.0 Diesel Autobiography Rs. 1.81 crore 3.0 Diesel First Edition Rs. 1.84 crore

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The New Range Rover Sport builds on seventeen years of unparalleled sporting luxury by offering newer levels of sophistication and refinement to our highly discerning clients. The third-generation model is the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable yet.”

Land Rover is offering the SUV in two engine options – a 3.0-litre six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel motor. While the former is tuned to make 395 bhp at 5500 rpm, and a peak torque of 550 Nm at 2000-5000 rpm, the oil burner churns out 345 bhp at 4000 rpm and a peak torque of 700 Nm at 1500-3000 rpm. Both engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Visually, the new Range Rover Sport is built on the MLA-Flex platform and employs the marque’s ‘Less Is More’ design philosophy. Thus, you’ll see a smooth exterior surface with clean lines, giving an uncluttered look. The SUV comes with features like digital LED headlamps with LED DRLs and image projection, 22-inch alloy wheels (base model gets 21-inchers), heated and electrically operable ORVMs and an electric tailgate.

Inside, the SUV is more spacious now, and here too you get a clean design with the dashboard featuring minimal buttons. The dashboard features a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system that gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among other connectivity suits and a 13.7-inch fully-digital instrument cluster. Other features on offer include 20-way adjustable front powered seats with ventilation, heating and massage functions, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, reclining rear seats with 60:40 split, and much more. The Range Rover Sport also gets the Next-generation Cabin Air Purification Pro system and a surround-view camera.

The Range Rover Sport also comes with a Dynamic Air Suspension system, which includes features like - Pre-emptive Air Suspension, Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking and Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control. These, in addition to the All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) and Terrain Response 2, collectively increase the SUV’s all-round capability.