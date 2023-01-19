Rohit Suri, President And MD Jaguar Land Rover India, To Retire From March 31

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that the company President and Managing Director, Rohit Suri will take retirement from his position with effect from March 31, 2023. Suri, who has been part of the company for the last 14 years, joined the TATA Group with Tata Motors as Head of Premier Car Division and led the launch of the Jaguar and Land Rover brand in India in 2009. Right now, the company has not named Rohit’s successor, and that announcement is expected to come later.

Commenting on his retirement, Rohit Suri said, “My time at Jaguar Land Rover has been filled with some of the most memorable and exciting challenges, as me and my team worked passionately to establish the two icons as the most sought after and aspirational brands in India. I thank senior leadership at the Tata group and Jaguar Land Rover for reposing faith in me to lead such iconic automotive brands. As I step into a new phase of my life, I share my best wishes with the entire Jaguar Land Rover family for a very exciting, electrified road ahead.”

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Sees Q3 Free Cash Flow Above $485 Million

Speaking about Rohit Suri, Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover said, "I want to thank Rohit for his leadership and outstanding contribution to the business over the last 14 years. He led from the front and played a key role in establishing Jaguar Land Rover in India with strong focus on customer centricity and financial and brand strength.”

Also Read: New-Gen Range Rover Sport Deliveries Commence In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 1.64 Crore

Jaguar Land Rover India is one of the key luxury car marques in India and offers a range of products across the two brands. In the last couple of years, the company launched some exciting products in India, including the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace, the new-gen Land Rover Defender, and the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in the country.