Jaguar Unveils New Brand Identity Ahead Of Electric GT Concept Debut

Jaguar has unveiled a new brand identity as it looks set to transition to an EV-only brand starting from 2026. The new brand identity was accompanied by the unveiling of new logos that will be featured on Jaguar’s upcoming electric GT concept that previews the brand’s first all-new car in years. Jaguar is currently set to wind down production of the F-Pace, its final model on sale in global markets at the end of the year.



Jaguar's first all-new model to arrive in 2026; will be previewed by a concept later this year.

Speaking on the new brand identity, Jaguar says its new brand philosophy is called Exuberant Modernism and ‘embraces bold designs, unexpected and original thinking, creating a ‘brand character that will command attention’. Brand Chief Creative Office Gerry McGovern said that the new brand philosophy follows Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons philosophy that ‘A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing’ and aimed to “recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved.”

Rebranding includes the use of a new roundel that replaces the older snarling cat logo.

Moving to the new logos, the carmaker revealed a new Jaguar device mark alongside a new ‘leaper’ maker’s mark and monogram logo. The new Device Mark simply spells out Jaguar in a clean and simple and clean font while the maker’s mark features a new evolution of the classic leaper logo.

The leaper logo carries on in a new avatar.

For the monogram logo, the snarling cat insignia has been replaced by a roundel featuring a pair of J’s at a 180-degree angle from each other.



The new brand identity will be on display on Jaguar’s upcoming all-electric concept car set to debut on December 2, 2024 at the Miami Art Week. The concept previews the first model of Jaguar’s new all-electric line-up due to arrive in 2026.