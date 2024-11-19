Login
Jaguar Unveils New Brand Identity Ahead Of Electric GT Concept Debut

Jaguar says that its new brand philosophy of Exuberant Modernism will embrace bold designs and original thinking to create a brand that will command attention.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New brand identify accompanied by redesigned badging
  • Future Jaguars to get a new roundel in the grille featuring a pair of 'J's
  • Leaper logo to continue to feature in a new avatar

Jaguar has unveiled a new brand identity as it looks set to transition to an EV-only brand starting from 2026. The new brand identity was accompanied by the unveiling of new logos that will be featured on Jaguar’s upcoming electric GT concept that previews the brand’s first all-new car in years. Jaguar is currently set to wind down production of the F-Pace, its final model on sale in global markets at the end of the year.
 

Also read: Jaguar’s All-Electric GT Out Testing; Taycan-Rival To Arrive In 2026
 

Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 22 41 51 1

Jaguar's first all-new model to arrive in 2026; will be previewed by a concept later this year.

 

Speaking on the new brand identity, Jaguar says its new brand philosophy is called Exuberant Modernism and ‘embraces bold designs, unexpected and original thinking, creating a ‘brand character that will command attention’. Brand Chief Creative Office Gerry McGovern said that the new brand philosophy follows Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons philosophy that ‘A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing’ and aimed to “recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved.”

 

Also Read: Jaguar Recalls 6,400 I-Pace Electric SUVs Over Battery Fire Concerns
 Jaguar 1

Rebranding includes the use of a new roundel that replaces the older snarling cat logo.

 

Moving to the new logos, the carmaker revealed a new Jaguar device mark alongside a new ‘leaper’ maker’s mark and monogram logo. The new Device Mark simply spells out Jaguar in a clean and simple and clean font while the maker’s mark features a new evolution of the classic leaper logo.

 

Also read: Jaguar Classic Bespoke E-Type Commemoratives Feature 18K Gold And Silver Trim

 Jaguar 3

The leaper logo carries on in a new avatar.

 

For the monogram logo, the snarling cat insignia has been replaced by a roundel featuring a pair of J’s at a 180-degree angle from each other.
 

The new brand identity will be on display on Jaguar’s upcoming all-electric concept car set to debut on December 2, 2024 at the Miami Art Week. The concept previews the first model of Jaguar’s new all-electric line-up due to arrive in 2026.

