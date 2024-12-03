Jaguar Type 00 EV Concept Unveiled; Previews First Of New-Gen Electric Cars

Jaguar has unveiled the new Type 00 (pronounced Type Zero Zero) Concept at the Miami Art Week 2024. The all-electric GT previews the first of Jaguar’s all-new range of EVs that will go on sale in global markets in 2026. Jaguar has confirmed that the concept previews a four-door electric GT car that will make its global debut in late 2025.

The concept’s design could best be described as polarising. The proportions are traditional grand-tourer with an elongated bonnet and a rear set cabin with a coupe roofline giving the car a long and low profile. Up front, the concept gets an upright and boxy-looking fascia with an enclosed grille and slim lighting units at the base of the bonnet and housed low on the front bumper. The boxy design elements are visible in the shape of the enclosed grille which houses Jaguar’s new ‘Device Mark’ and the shape of the air vents low on the bumper.





Moving to the sides, the concept features prominent body lines running the length of the vehicle. The front fenders and rear haunch are prominently flared as well. Smaller details visible include a brass trim strip on the front fender that hides away the side view camera. The strip features Jaguar’s new leaper logo while a closer look at the wheels reveals the new double J roundel that replaces the long-running ‘Growler’ logo. The roof meanwhile features a body-harmonised glazed roof that lets light into the cabin.

Round the back, the concept lacks a rear windshield. The rear glass is replaced by a pantograph panel that can be raised up to offer access to storage space behind the seats. The bumper features a notable diffuser element down low while a unique grille-like panel takes up a majority of the real estate above. The tail-lights are incorporated into this element.





Inside, the cabin features a minimalist design with the driver and passenger side of the cockpit separated by a raised centre console. The cabin features two fold-away displays - one for the driver and one for the co-driver. The floating seat design features the use of travertine stone as a plinth to support the seats. Jaguar says that owners are able to tailor the in-car experience via three ‘totems’ - Brass, Travertine and Alabaster - stored in a case hidden behind a powered flap on the fender. Each ‘totem’ when placed in the centre console ‘tailors the mood of the interior’ such as adjusting the screen graphics, ambient lighting and more.





Moving to the powertrain, Jaguar has not revealed any specifics for the new Type 00 Concept. The company has however said that the production GT car will offer up to 770 km of range (WLTP) and offer up to 321 km of range in just 10 mins of peak fast charging. The electric GT car will be Jaguar’s first car to sit on the EV-specific JEA platform that will underpin all future cars from the British brand.