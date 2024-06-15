Final Jaguar F-Type Rolls Off Production Line

The very last Jaguar F-Type supercar to be manufactured has rolled off the production line, more than ten years after it first went on sale. Built at Jaguar’s manufacturing facility in Castle Bromwich, this particular car will be handed to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust to be preserved as part of its heritage collection. It is slated to take part in a series of special events and activities this year.

The F-Type was first launched as the spiritual successor to the E-Type

Launched in 2013, the F-type was based on the C-X16 concept and was touted as the spiritual successor to the legendary Jaguar E-Type, which was sold from 1961 to 1974. Solely offered on sale as a convertible first, a coupe version followed soon after. The F-Type received a facelift in 2019, rendering it a more modern appearance. A few years later, Jaguar said that it would discontinue the F-type after the 2024 model year, announcing final editions of the supercar. In its statement, the company said that it produced 87,731 units of the supercar to date.

Jaguar has produced 87,731 units of the supercar to date

This particular example of the Jaguar F-Type is a convertible finished in Giola Green with a black roof and a Tan Windsor leather interior, paying tribute to the E-type. It is powered by a 5.0 litre V8 engine.