Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Volkswagen VirtusHyundai Venue N LineBMW M4Toyota GlanzaHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MINI Cooper SE 2024Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Matter AERABMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2Harley-Davidson Breakout
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe TeseroDucati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 Adventure
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Final Jaguar F-Type Rolls Off Production Line

This particular car will be handed to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust to be preserved as part of its heritage collection
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The very last Jaguar F-Type has rolled off the production line.
  • The car was manufactured at Jaguar’s manufacturing facility in Castle Bromwich.
  • This particular car will be handed to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust.

The very last Jaguar F-Type supercar to be manufactured has rolled off the production line, more than ten years after it first went on sale. Built at Jaguar’s manufacturing facility in Castle Bromwich, this particular car will be handed to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust to be preserved as part of its heritage collection. It is slated to take part in a series of special events and activities this year. 

 

Also Read: Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary, SVR 575 Editions Revealed

Final Jaguar F Type Rolls Off Production Line 2

The F-Type was first launched as the spiritual successor to the E-Type

 

Launched in 2013, the F-type was based on the C-X16 concept and was touted as the spiritual successor to the legendary Jaguar E-Type, which was sold from 1961 to 1974. Solely offered on sale as a convertible first, a coupe version followed soon after. The F-Type received a facelift in 2019, rendering it a more modern appearance. A few years later, Jaguar said that it would discontinue the F-type after the 2024 model year, announcing final editions of the supercar. In its statement, the company said that it produced 87,731 units of the supercar to date.

 

Also Read: Range Rover LWB, Range Rover Sport Now Assembled In India; Prices Slashed

Final Jaguar F Type Rolls Off Production Line 1

Jaguar has produced 87,731 units of the supercar to date

 

This particular example of the Jaguar F-Type is a convertible finished in Giola Green with a black roof and a Tan Windsor leather interior, paying tribute to the E-type. It is powered by a 5.0 litre V8 engine.

 

 

# Jaguar cars# Jaguar Land Rover# Jaguar F-Type# Jaguar F-Type Production Ends# Jaguar F-Type Final Edition# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The investment for JLR will be about Rs. 35,000 crore in FY2025, largely due to the new product plans being brought under the major transformation of the brand.
    Tata Motors Outlines Investment Of Rs 43,000 Crore In FY2025, Majorly Allocated To JLR Revitalisation
  • Special editions are set to be the final models of the F-Pace with Jaguar set to transition to an all-electric brand from 2025
    Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary, SVR 575 Editions Revealed
  • Official pictures of the upcoming Range Rover Electric have been revealed as the SUV undergoes testing in extreme cold and hot weather conditions in various parts of the world.
    Range Rover Electric Previewed Ahead Of Debut; New Traction Control System To Enhance All-Terrain Capability
  • Under the approved plan, Tata Motors Ltd will be divided into two separate listed companies, one of which will house the CV division and the other will incorporate the PV, EV and JLR divisions.
    Tata Motors Announces Demerger Of Commercial And Passenger Vehicle Businesses
  • The I-Pace was part of the Royal Family's fleet of cars between September 2018 and December 2021.
    2018 Jaguar I-Pace Formerly Owned By King Charles Up For Auction

Latest News

  • The 2024 Isuzu MU-X facelift is based on the second-generation version that arrived globally in 2020 and gets comprehensive upgrades
    2024 Isuzu MU-X Facelift Unveiled
  • A recently organised customer clinic in Bangalore had the CRF 300L, CRF 300 Rally and Sahara 300 for the select customers to experience and provide their feedback on the motorcycles
    Honda Eying Small-Capacity Adventure Bike Segment In India?
  • This particular car will be handed to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust to be preserved as part of its heritage collection
    Final Jaguar F-Type Rolls Off Production Line
  • Kia America said that select models could provide potentially inadequate headliner protection during a crash
    Kia EV9 Electric SUV Recalled In The US
  • After years of daydreaming, I finally got my first taste of the racetrack. Although far from glamorous, some moments there make it all worth it
    Learning The Art Of Motorcycle Racing At TVS' Young Media Rider Program 8.0
  • Based on the STLA Smart platform, the new Grande Panda measures in at 3.99 metres in length and is mechanically-related to the Euro-spec Citroen C3.
    Fiat Grande Panda Debuts As Boxy Sub-4M Hatchback
  • Additionally, Bajaj has also updated the Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F with new graphics and a digital instrument cluster
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Gains USD Fork; Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh
  • Following a positive inaugural season, CEAT remains the title sponsor, continuing its successful partnership with ISRL as the league grows in popularity.
    CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 Dates Announced
  • Kevin Estre was the star of qualifying as he secured pole in his Porsche 963 with a last-minute lap of 3m24.634s.
    Porsche’s Kevin Estre Snatches Pole From Cadillac in Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole Qualifier
  • The Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Lego set is a detailed recreation of the supercar complete with scissor doors and a V12 engine.
    Lego Reveals New Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Set
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved