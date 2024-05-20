Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary, SVR 575 Editions Revealed

Jaguar is phasing out its first-ever SUV, the F-Pace, with two special editions - the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition and the F-Pace SVR 575. The former commemorates the brand completing 90 years while the latter is the most potent derivative of the SUV to go on sale in global markets.

The F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition gets subtle yet distinctive badging, accentuated by R-Dynamic exterior styling elements while a variety of optional features allow for personalisation. Options include diamond-turned alloy wheels, privacy glass, a panoramic sunroof and a 3D Surround Camera view for the 360-degree camera among others. The interiors are adorned with sports seats featuring contrast stitching, complemented by an ebony headlining and sleek aluminium interior trim.

The 90th Anniversary Edition will be available in S, SE, and HSE specifications including the plug-in hybrid models.



Moving to the F-PACE SVR 575 Edition, the special edition receives an updated to its powertrain with the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 belting out an additional 25 bhp taking output to 567 bhp, or 575 PS hence the name, and 700 Nm. The 575 Edition is the most powerful F-PACE ever produced and promises a 0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds.

Visually there look to be little to set the SVR 575 Edition apart from the standard SVR with the performance SUV also gaining the SVR-spec aggressive bumpers and bonnet vents. The 575 Edition also gets the Black Exteiror pack adding gloss black trim finishes to a lot of the exterior brightwork and sits on 22-inch forged alloy wheels with a Diamond Turned finish and contrasting Satin Technical Grey accents.

Stepping inside, the SVR 575 Edition pampers its occupants with heated and cooled Suede cloth and Windsor leather performance seats replete with 14-way electric adjustment. Drivers can also opt for semi-aniline leather performance seats.

The special editions mark the end of the road for the F-Pace with Jaguar confirming that it will be transitioning to an all-electric brand starting from 2025. The carmaker is set to slowly phase out its current portfolio of internal combustion models soon with even the all-electric I-Pace likely to be phased out as its new-gen EVs arrive in global markets.