Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Keeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary, SVR 575 Editions Revealed

Special editions are set to be the final models of the F-Pace with Jaguar set to transition to an all-electric brand from 2025
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Jaguar set to phase out the F-Pace in 2025
  • Special editions get subtle changes over standard models
  • SVR 575 Edition is the most powerful F-Pace ever

Jaguar is phasing out its first-ever SUV, the F-Pace, with two special editions - the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition and the F-Pace SVR 575. The former commemorates the brand completing 90 years while the latter is the most potent derivative of the SUV to go on sale in global markets.

90th Anniversary F PACE and SVR 57 Edition 2

The F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition gets subtle yet distinctive badging, accentuated by R-Dynamic exterior styling elements while a variety of optional features allow for personalisation. Options include diamond-turned alloy wheels, privacy glass, a panoramic sunroof and a 3D Surround Camera view for the 360-degree camera among others. The interiors are adorned with sports seats featuring contrast stitching, complemented by an ebony headlining and sleek aluminium interior trim. 

90th Anniversary F PACE and SVR 57 Edition 1

The 90th Anniversary Edition will be available in S, SE, and HSE specifications including the plug-in hybrid models.
 90th Anniversary F PACE and SVR 57 Edition 3

Moving to the F-PACE SVR 575 Edition, the special edition receives an updated to its powertrain with the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 belting out an additional 25 bhp taking output to 567 bhp, or 575 PS hence the name, and 700 Nm. The 575 Edition is the most powerful F-PACE ever produced and promises a 0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds.

Visually there look to be little to set the SVR 575 Edition apart from the standard SVR with the performance SUV also gaining the SVR-spec aggressive bumpers and bonnet vents. The 575 Edition also gets the Black Exteiror pack adding gloss black trim finishes to a lot of the exterior brightwork and sits on 22-inch forged alloy wheels with a Diamond Turned finish and contrasting Satin Technical Grey accents.

Jaguar F Pace SVR 575

Stepping inside, the SVR 575 Edition pampers its occupants with heated and cooled Suede cloth and Windsor leather performance seats replete with 14-way electric adjustment. Drivers can also opt for semi-aniline leather performance seats.

 

The special editions mark the end of the road for the F-Pace with Jaguar confirming that it will be transitioning to an all-electric brand starting from 2025. The carmaker is set to slowly phase out its current portfolio of internal combustion models soon with even the all-electric I-Pace likely to be phased out as its new-gen EVs arrive in global markets.

# Jaguar cars# Jaguar F-Pace# Jaguar F-Pace SVR# Jaguar F-Pace Anniversary Edition# Jaguar F-Pace SVR 575 Edition# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • Combining two automotive realms – performance and luxury – in one ostentatious package, the S63 E-Performance can cause a raucous, yet can go over 30 kilometres without burning a drop of fuel.
    Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance First Look: Sharpest S-Class Gains Hybrid Tech
  • Design and styling updates and an extended list of features and equipment are aimed at further enhancing the appeal of the big Maybach SUV.
    2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 First Look: More Loaded Than Ever
  • This is Verstappen's eighth consecutive pole position, tying the record set by the legendary Ayrton Senna
    Verstappen Secures Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Pole Ahead Of Piastri And Norris
  • The Midsummer is limited to just 50 units, all of which have been sold
    Morgan Motor and Pininfarina Unveil Limited Edition Midsummer
  • This limited edition Jimny XL Heritage has been launched for the Australian Market.
    Suzuki Jimny XL Heritage Edition Unveiled: Limited To 500 Units
  • The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition has been revealed in South Africa and brings a host of upgrades, including new bumpers, alloys, tyres, and more to give it a rugged look.
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition Revealed
  • Citroen is evaluating introducing a bi-fuel petrol-CNG option for the C3, given the family hatch’s popularity with fleet operators and budget-conscious personal vehicle buyers.
    Citroen Evaluating CNG For Its India Line-Up
  • The one-off BMW XM Mystique Allure has been built in collaboration with supermodel Naomi Campbell and is covered in velvet on the outside and inside.
    One-off BMW XM Mystique Allure Revealed At Cannes 2024
  • The first fleet induction phase saw Citroen hand over 120 e-C3 EVs in Hyderabad, while the rest will be delivered over the next 12 months.
    Citroen Partners With OHM E Logistics To Deliver 1,000 e-C3 EVs
  • The new-generation Continental GT will be Bentley’s first car built around the new ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain.
    Fourth-Generation Bentley Continental GT To Be Unveiled In June
  • The I-Pace was part of the Royal Family's fleet of cars between September 2018 and December 2021.
    2018 Jaguar I-Pace Formerly Owned By King Charles Up For Auction
  • JLR India to conduct annual holiday service camp from December 4th-9th at all authorised retailers, offering vehicle check-ups, exclusive offers and more
    JLR India Announces Annual Holiday Service Camp From December 4-9
  • Jaguar Land Rover, reeling from a $4 billion writedown, a slump in China sales and uncertainty around Brexit, said conditions arent right for it to borrow from the bond market and that its seeking alternative funding. The luxury automaker needs to raise $1 billion within 14 months to replace maturing bonds, while feeding an investment program for electric cars thats burning through cash. To support its needs, JLR could increase a receivables facility or turn to other bank financing, with further options including leasing assets and tapping export credit, Treasurer Ben Birgbauer said in an interview.
    Jaguar Land Rover Seeks $1 Billion Funding After Shock Writedown
  • Jaguar pays tribute to the iconic racing history of the E-type with the exclusive E-type ZP Collection
    Jaguar Unveils Limited Edition E-Type ZP Collection: A Tribute to Racing Heritage
  • The British automaker, in its earnings statement for the second quarter, had forecast a positive cash flow for the second half of fiscal year 2023
    Jaguar Land Rover Sees Q3 Free Cash Flow Above $485 Million
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary, SVR 575 Editions Revealed
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved