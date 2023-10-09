26th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship- Round 2: Report

The second round of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship kicked off at the Kari Motor Speedway on October 7. The championship consisted of four separate classes of races and took place over a span of two days, concluding on October 8. Arya Singh was one of the stars of the weekend, winning three out of four LGB Formula 4 races, and finishing third in the final race. The weekend also saw a great performance by Arjun S Nair in the Novice Cup, winning the first two races, and finishing second in the last one.

LGB Formula 4

Race 1 of the LGB Formula 4 championship saw Dark Don teammates Tijil Rao, Arya Singh and Diljith TS scrapping for the lead. Diljith started the race at pole position but was soon passed by his teammate Arya Singh, who started the race in third position and went on to take victory in the race. Tijil Rao looked set to take third place but was overtaken by Ruhaan Alva towards the end of the race. Singh also went on to win the second race, after a lengthy scuffle with Diljith. Tijil Rao however, was passed by Ruhaan Alva for the third position, before spinning out later. Race 3 followed a similar pattern, with the three teammates fighting for the lead. But this time, however, Tijil Rao finished in second place, after passing Diljith TS. Ruhaan Alva also put out a brilliant display, narrowly losing third place to Diljith TS. The Dark Don teammates shared the podium once again in Race 4 with Diljith TS taking home the win, Tijil Rao in second place and Arya Singh in third.

Race 1

P1: Arya Singh

P2: Diljith TS

P3: Ruhaan Alva

Race 2

P1: Arya Singh

P2: Diljith TS

P3: Ruhaan Alva

Race 3

P1: Arya Singh

P2: Tijil Rao

P3: Diljith TS

Race 4

P1: Diljith TS

P2: Tijil Rao

P3: Arya Singh

JK Tyre Novice Cup

Arjun S Nair won the first Novice Cup race of this leg of the championship. Joel Joseph, who went on to finish in second place, had a lengthy battle with Nair for the win but was unsuccessful in passing him. The third position was held by Nair’s Momentum Motorsports teammate, Jamie Jamshed Shaw, who finished ahead of Jigar Muni, another driver from the same team by barely one-hundredths of a second. Nair also took the victory in the second race, with his teammates Neythan McPherson and Jigar Muni, joining him on the podium. Race 3 however, saw the teammates start further behind the grid, with McPherson in P3, Muni in P5 and Nair in P8. But the trio once again, managed to make their way to the podium, with McPherson finishing P1, Nair P2 and Muni P3.

Race 1

P1: Arjun S Nair

P2: Joel Joseph

P3: Jamie Jamshed Shaw

Race 2

P1: Arjun S Nair

P2: Neythan McPherson

P3: Jigar Muni

Race 3

P1: Neythan McPherson

P2: Arjun S Nair

P3: Jigar Muni

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup

The first race of the JK Tyre Continental GT cup saw a very close finish between the top 4 drivers- Md. Samrul Zubair, Jagadeesh Nagaraj, Abhishek Vasudev and Soorya PM, with Zubair taking the win. Nagaraj and Vasudev joined him on the podium after finishing P2 and P3. Race two was won by Jagadeesh Nagaraj, with Ullas S Nanda in second place and Abhishek Vasudev in third.

Race 1

P1: Md. Samrul Zubair

P2: Jagadeesh Nagaraj

P3: Abhishek Vasudev

Race 2

P1: Jagadeesh Nagaraj

P2: Ullas S Nanda

P3: Abhishek Vasudev

JK Tyre 250 Cup

The 250 Cup, which consists of racing-spec Gixxer 250 motorcycles, was won by Sarvesh Balappa who started from pole position. Aldrin Babu and Ashish Patel joined him on the podium after securing P2 and P3 respectively.

Race 1

P1: Sarvesh Balappa

P2: Aldrin Babu

P3: Ashish Patel