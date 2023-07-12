  • Home
2023 Royal Enfield GT Cup Season 3 Dates Announced

The Continental GT Cup Season '23 is scheduled to begin on August 25th, 2023
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
12-Jul-23 04:44 PM IST
Highlights
  • Registrations for the event commenced today, July 12th, 2023
  • The programme aims to select 100 racers, including 25 professionals and 75 amateurs
  • The third season of the Continental GT Cup will be held at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

Royal Enfield has announced the launch of the third season of the Continental GT Cup, Season '23, a motorsport programme organised by the two-wheeler manufacturer. Registrations for the event commenced today, July 12th, 2023, offering participants the choice to register as either Professionals or Amateurs based on their eligibility. The programme aims to select 100 racers, including 25 professional and 75 amateur racers, through a Rider Selection Programme scheduled to take place on August 1, 2023, at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

 

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Review

 

The Pro-Am series format will continue this season

 

The season is scheduled to begin on August 25th, 2023, and conclude on November 19th, 2023. The event will span over three rounds and feature a total of eight races. The race dates are as follows: Round 1 is August 25–27; Round 2 is October 6–8, and Round 3 is November 17–19. The Pro-Am series format will continue this season, allowing both amateur and professional racers to compete on the same grid. The final grid will eventually feature the top 25 riders, comprising 10 professionals and 15 amateurs.

 

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Review: In Pictures

 

The third season of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup will be held as part of the JK National Racing Championship 2023 and is officially certified by the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI). The Continental GT Cup attracts racers from all across the country, providing them with a platform to fully engage in the sport of track racing.

Building upon the experience of the previous years, this year's Continental GT-R650 has been re-tuned with a race ECU

 

All participants will compete on race-prepared Continental GT-R650 motorcycles, each equipped with a 648 cc parallel-twin engine from Royal Enfield. Building upon the experience of the previous years, this year's Continental GT-R650 has been re-tuned with a race ECU(Engine Control Unit) to enhance its performance on the track apart from the existing upgrades and weight reduction techniques.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Starts at ₹ 3.19 Lakh
0
8.3
10
c&b expert Rating

