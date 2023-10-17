Login

Sanam Sekhon Is The JK Tyre Drift Challenge's First Champion With A Lexus GS 300

Sekhon's performance with his specially prepared Lexus GS 300 earned him victory in the D1 category with a score of 744 points
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

17-Oct-23 06:51 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • JK Tyre hosted India's first official drifting competition, where Sekhon dominated two out of three categories
  • Sekhon's closest competitor, Jugraj Singh Bhurjee, driving a BMW M3, could manage a score of 476
  • The three categories in the competition, D1, D2, and Open, were distinguished by the width of the tyres

Sanam Sekhon emerged as the first-ever champion of the JK Tyre Drift Challenge, showcasing his drifting prowess with a Lexus GS 300. The event, hosted by JK Tyres, marked India's first official drifting competition, where Sekhon dominated two out of three categories. Seasoned drifter Mudit Grover also made a strong showing, securing a podium finish in all three categories.

 

 

Sekhon's performance with his specially prepared Lexus GS 300 earned him victory in the D1 category with a score of 744 points. His closest competitor, Jugraj Singh Bhurjee, driving a BMW M3, could only manage a score of 476. Mudit Grover, in his BMW E46, secured third place with 286 points.

 

 

In the D2 category, Sekhon continued his winning streak with 460 points. Mudit Grover (262 points) and Mugdha Grover, driving a Mercedes C200 K (156 points), completed the podium. However, in the open category, Mudit Grover emerged victorious with 700 points, outscoring Sekhon's 636 points. Samyak Kapoor finished a distant third with 281 points.

 

Also Read: JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit

 

 

An expert panel of international judges, including Taniguchi Atsushi from Japan, Tanakorn Lertyaovarit from Thailand, and India's Alistair Woodham awarded points to drivers based on various criteria, including line, angle, style, and speed.

 

 

The three categories in the competition, D1, D2, and Open, were distinguished by the width of the tires used. Cars in the D1 category used tyres ranging from 215-255 mm wide, while the D2 category had a maximum permitted tyre width of 205 mm. The Open category allowed all competitors, regardless of their tyre width.

 

Aside from the Drift Challenge, the Buddh International Circuit also hosted the JK Tyre Formula Imperial and Indian Karting Races. In the Formula Imperial category, Team Screwdrivers from the Dhole Patil College of Engineering in Maharashtra clinched the championship. The runner-up spot went to Team Accelerons from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

 

Also Read: 26th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship- Round 2: Report

 

In the Indian Karting Race, Team Luftwaffe Racing from the Rajarambapu Institute of Technology in Maharashtra secured the championship in the EV class, while Team Niyudrath Karting from the MIT Academy of Engineering in Pune emerged as champions in the CV class.

 

# JK Tyres# JK Tyre Motorsport# JK Tye Drift Challenge# Drift Challenge# Drift Cars# Buddh International circuit# Sanam Sekhon# Lexus GS 300

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Honda City
7.8
0
10
2018 Honda City
51,643 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport
8.0
0
10
2018 Ford EcoSport
61,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.80 L
₹ 17,469/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
2017 Mahindra XUV500
62,091 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
44,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.8
0
10
2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
68,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
49,231 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.25 L
₹ 18,477/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
25,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
₹ 13,998/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500
2015 Mahindra XUV500
56,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis
7.1
0
10
2014 Toyota Corolla Altis
63,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500
7.7
0
10
2018 Mahindra XUV500
70,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.25 L
₹ 27,436/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17926 second ago

The final valuation of the 100 per cent stake in the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant stands at Rs 12,841.1 crore.

Acer MUVI 125 4G Launched In India
Acer MUVI 125 4G Launched In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15815 second ago

The e-scooter has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of 80 km on a single charge

This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14527 second ago

The boat is powered by a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, delivering a power output of 536 bhp.

Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-11254 second ago

The program allows customers to trade in their existing motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield, keep their bike, or return it at the end of the Assured Buyback tenure.

Raptee Appoints C Suresh As Head Of Operations
Raptee Appoints C Suresh As Head Of Operations
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9261 second ago

Suresh has worked for 7 years in the EV sector, previously at Ather and Ola Electric

Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season
Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8280 second ago

Ola to offers buyers discounts and benefits up to Rs 24,500 as well as a complimentary 5-year warranty cover for the S1 Pro's battery pack.

Ultraviolette-Hero Face-off: High Court Hearing Scheduled For November 7
Ultraviolette-Hero Face-off: High Court Hearing Scheduled For November 7
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-7325 second ago

Post the submission of documents by Hero MotoCorp on or before October 26th, the second hearing will be held on November 7, 2023, in the High Court of Delhi

Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-6091 second ago

This decision comes after the company temporarily replaced it with an 8-inch unit in May 2022 due to semiconductor shortages

Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Sedan To Be Launched In India On November 2
Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Sedan To Be Launched In India On November 2
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3673 second ago

To cap off 2023, Mercedes will bring in the refreshed version of one of its strongest-selling SUVs, along with the latest iteration of a popular AMG sedan.

Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively
Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

38 minutes ago

Heavily updated SUVs get more tech, overhauled interiors and refreshed exterior designs.

JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Drifting, the core discipline of this competition, emphasises skill, precision, and car control over sheer speed.

26th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship- Round 2: Report
26th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship- Round 2: Report
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The second round of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship was underway at the Kari Motor Speedway. Here we bring you a full report of what followed.

MotoGP Bharat: Photo Gallery Of The First IndianGP
MotoGP Bharat: Photo Gallery Of The First IndianGP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The first-ever MotoGP race held at the Buddh International Circuit was a successful one that witnessed everything from action, challenges, drama and more.

MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

26 days ago

Know nothing about a racetrack? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Here are the key terms you’ll need to be aware of.

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP
MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

26 days ago

The first ever Indian MotoGP round is here and here are few things that you should look out for if you are a MotoGP, motorsport enthusiast.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Sanam Sekhon Is The JK Tyre Drift Challenge's First Champion With A Lexus GS 300
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved