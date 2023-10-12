Login

JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit

Drifting, the core discipline of this competition, emphasises skill, precision, and car control over sheer speed.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

12-Oct-23 06:30 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Drift Challenge will showcase a grid of 25 high-performance rear-wheel-drive cars
  • Buddh International Circuit will also host the JK Tyre Formula Imperial and Indian Karting Races.
  • Over 2,000 students from various parts of the country are expected to participate

JK Tyre is preparing to host its inaugural 'Drift Challenge' at the Buddh International Circuit on October 16, 2023. This motorsport event has gained worldwide popularity and is making its debut in India. Drifting, the core discipline of this competition, emphasises skill, precision, and car control over sheer speed. It entails drivers skillfully sliding their cars using oversteer to manoeuvre through corners.

The JK Tyre Drift Challenge will showcase a grid of 25 high-performance rear-wheel-drive cars, driven by some of India's most talented drivers. The competition will unfold on specially designed track layouts that will push both the driver and their machines to their limits. A panel of international drifting experts, including Alistair Woodham from India, Cristiani Nanami Lazaro from Brazil, and Tanakorn Lertyaovarit from Thailand, will serve as judges.

 

Also Read: 26th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship- Round 2: Report

 

The judging criteria for this competition are based on four primary aspects: line, angle, style, and speed. Drivers are instructed by judges on the ideal driving line through a corner, and those who closely follow it receive higher scores. The angle at which a driver drifts also influences their score, with a sharper angle indicating greater skill. Maintaining a precise drift without frequent corrections on the steering wheel is rewarded in terms of style. Finally, the speed at which a driver navigates corners is crucial, as it affects their fluidity, precision, and adherence to the ideal line.

Apart from the Drift Challenge, the Buddh International Circuit will also host the JK Tyre Formula Imperial and Indian Karting Races. This event is organised by the Imperial Society of Innovation Engineers (ISIEINDIA) and supported by JK Tyre. It serves as an industry-academia initiative that provides engineering students in India with a platform to design and develop sustainable mobility solutions.

 

Also Read: JK Tyre Launches New ‘UX Green’ PCR Tyre

 

Over 2,000 students from various parts of the country are expected to participate in these competitions, showcasing their innovations in vehicle aerodynamics, battery and powertrain design, brakes, and suspension technologies. The competitions will run from October 12 to 16, concluding with a 12-lap endurance finale at the Buddh International Circuit to determine the winners.

 

