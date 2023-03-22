JK Tyre Launches ‘Levitas Ultra’ Premium Car Tyres

JK Tyre has come out with a new product that caters to the luxury car market. With the ‘Levitas Ultra’, JK Tyre is looking to capitalize on the almost 50 per cent growth of the luxury car market. The tyres were unveiled in Delhi by Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries and will be available across key cities from 1st April 2023.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries, said, “At JK Tyre, we are proud of our pioneering role in developing world class tyres in India. With our focus on innovation, we are expanding our presence in the premium tyre space with the launch of the Levitas Ultra. These tyres are specially designed to offer our customers in the luxury car segment with a product that is engineered to offer unmatched performance across all key parameters of this demanding category – be it ride and handling, grip levels, noise reduction or braking. At JK Tyre, we have been focusing on developing cutting-edge technologies and the introduction of these UHP tyres is the outcome of our unrelenting efforts towards excellence. We are confident that Levitas Ultra will become synonymous to high performance among premium car users.”

JK Tyre claims that the Levitas Ultra has been tested both in India and Europe. It is currently offered in seven sizes, ranging from 225/55 R16 to 245/45 R18, but the brand has confirmed that they are also working on introducing it in 19 to 22-inch tyre range. It has been made using high-grade MFX Polymer that supposedly makes it more suited to Indian conditions and helps the car corner more effectively.