Vikrant Tyre Manufacturing Facility In Mysore Completes 25 Years Since Takeover By JK Tyre

Vikrant, a manufacturing facility owned by JK Tyre in Mysore, completed 25 years of its journey since the homegrown tyre maker took over the plant in 1997 and turned it into a state-of-the-art facility. To date, JK Tyre has invested close to Rs. 2,000 crore to modernise and expand the manufacturing facility while providing direct and indirect employment to nearly 15,000 people in Karnataka. The plant alone has allowed the company to contribute over Rs. 8,000 crore to the State exchequer.

Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, “Starting in 1977 when we set up our first tyre plant in Rajasthan with an annual capacity of 5 lakh tyres, we have come a long way. In 1997, we took over the state-owned Vikrant plant and turned it into a state-of-the-art facility. Today, Vikrant is a testimony of our growth story in India and serves an important role within JK Tyre production facilities of 12 Plants across geographies.”

Recognized as a green company, JK Tyre has embraced sustainability as a way of life-based on the 5 P platform i.e. People, Planet, Process, Product and Prosperity. The company has undertaken numerous programs, including adult literacy and skill development at the Mysuru Central Jail, rejuvenation of 9 lakes and 34 farm ponds in Mysuru and in Hunsuk taluk, in addition to animal husbandry, floriculture, mango tree plantation to support livelihood.

Under the Swachh Bharat campaign, about 1,000 toilets were built, making 15 villages open-defecation free. Several government primaries and higher primary schools have been renovated to provide basic education in Mysuru.