CEAT Launches SecuraDrive CIRCL - India’s First Road-Ready Sustainable Car Tyres

CEAT is offering two variants: CIRCL 50 and CIRCL 90, priced Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.
By Seshan Vijayraghvan

3 mins read

Published on August 26, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The CIRCL range offers 2 variants, with 50% and 90% bio-based content
  • CEAT has used both recycled and renewable materials to make these tyres
  • The CIRCL range will be limited to 264 units

CEAT Tyres has launched India’s first road-ready sustainable passenger vehicle tyres. Called the SecuraDrive CIRCL, the new bio-based tyres have been manufactured using up to 90 per cent sustainable materials. The company is offering two variants of the tyre – CIRCL 50 and CIRCL 90, and as the names suggest, they are made using 50 per cent and 90 per cent sustainable materials, respectively. While CIRCL 50 is priced at Rs. 8,999, the CIRCL 90 is priced at Rs. 12,999, and both will be offered in 215/55 R17 sizes.

 

Whats App Image 2025 08 26 at 7 59 13 PM

Rohit Sharma introduced the new CEAT CIRCL range of sustainable tyres

 

Now, the new CIRCL series – CEAT Innovation for Renewable & Circular Lifestyle – has been introduced to gauge market readiness for sustainable tyres. As a result, they will be limited to 264 units. Why 264 units? Well, it’s a nod to the company’s brand ambassador and cricketer, Rohit Sharma’s record 264 runs achieved by an individual in an ODI match. The tyres will be available across CEAT’s premium retail outlets and authorised dealerships in key markets starting September 2025.

 

Also Read: CEAT Expands SportDrive Tyre Range In India With New Run-Flat And High-Speed Tyres

 

Whats App Image 2025 08 26 at 7 59 09 PM

The tyres have been launched to check market readiness and will be thus limited to 264 units

 

Commenting on the launch of the new CIRCL, Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, CEAT Ltd., said, “SecuraDrive CIRCL is a breakthrough that demonstrates how India can set new benchmarks in sustainable mobility. By achieving 90 per cent sustainable content in a fully road-ready tyre, CEAT is redefining performance and eco innovation, while reinforcing our journey to become a premium, future-ready brand. Sustainability is no longer a choice but a responsibility. This launch reaffirms our vision of leading the transition to greener mobility.”

 

Whats App Image 2025 08 26 at 7 59 16 PM

The CIRCL 90 uses 21% recycled material and 69% renewable materials

 

CEAT has put three patented technologies to use with the new CIRCL series – Unified Biopolymer Inner Liner, Glycerol-Based Accelerator, and Anti-Static Silica Conductive Solution. While Unified Biopolymer Inner Liner has simplified the use of bio-based materials and lowered manufacturing emissions, with glycerol-based accelerator, CEAT has replaced petroleum-derived chemicals with a bio-based alternative. Like using resin from pine tree sap instead of petroleum-based resin and natural rubber instead of petroleum-based polymers. 

 

Finally, CEAT has also used rice husks to produce silica from husk ash. This process eliminates the need for conventional carbon black, while retaining essential electrical conductivity and passenger safety.

 

Whats App Image 2025 08 26 at 7 59 17 PM 1

CEAT has made use of bio-based materials like rice husk and pine tree sap to make these tyres

 

Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Ltd., said, “Consumers today are increasingly conscious about the choices they make, especially when it comes to sustainability. With SecuraDrive CIRCL, we are giving them a product that aligns with their values without asking them to compromise on performance, safety, or style. CIRCL represents the perfect blend of innovation and eco consciousness, and with this launch, CEAT is proud to set a new benchmark for sustainable mobility in India.”

 

The tyres will be available in select markets across India, mainly the tier 1 cities. It is targeted towards consumers who see sustainability not only as a responsibility but also as a lifestyle and status choice. The new CIRCL series tyres will be compatible with models like Honda Elevate, MG Astor, MG ZS EV, and Toyota Camry, among others. 

