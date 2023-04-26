JK Tyre Launches New ‘UX Green’ PCR Tyre

JK Tyre has come out with new tyres that'll caters towards more sustainability. All new ‘UX Green’ sustainable tyres have been developed by the R&D team at the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence, which is the brand’s global tech centre in Mysore. The new tyre is set to deliver similar performance compared to the standard radial tyre, while registering a low carbon footprint. JK Tyre claims that the ‘UX Green’ tyre has been tested by the company on roads and on test tracks to validate its performance.

Commenting on this breakthrough success, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre, said, "Offering a product that is so closely connected with our overall sustainability goals is something we at JK Tyre are very proud of. With a strong emphasis on creating substitutes to conserve the ecosystem, the tyre has been fully designed and developed using 80% sustainable materials. This development is not only a reflection of our highly skilled R&D team, but it also reinforces our serious commitment to advancing sustainable growth and boosting societal value creation by moving towards carbon neutrality by 2050. A range of such tyres will be offered in due course.

The tyres have been designed and developed by the company based on a decade-long research conducted at the brand’s global tech centre. The R&D team was working on creating alternate solutions that would allow products to replace conventional petroleum-based materials with sustainable materials. JK Tyre claims that the product development was done using recycled, renewable, and bio-based materials. The tyre is developed with sustainable materials like natural rubber, bio-attributed SBR and BR, bio-based oil, recycled rubber powder, recovered carbonaceous black, recycled polyester, and steel wire. Most of these materials are ISCC (International Sustainability Carbon Certification) certified.