Login

MotoGP Bharat: Photo Gallery Of The First IndianGP

The first-ever MotoGP race held at the Buddh International Circuit was a successful one that witnessed everything from action, challenges, drama and more.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

29-Sep-23 03:15 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Marco Bezzecchi becomes the first winner of the Indian GP
  • Indian GP will return next year for the 2024 season
  • Riders found the track challenging and technical yet fun to ride on

MotoGP finally made its way to India with the IndianGP held at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) on the fourth weekend of September. It was the first time that any of the riders rode at BIC which made it a completely new experience for them. From the practice sessions to qualifying and eventually the races, all riders faced several challenges to trace out the fastest and best line around the highly technical 16-turn layout at BIC that consists of high-speed straights with sharp corners producing heavy downshifting sectors. That said, here is a photo gallery of the MotoGP riders on their machines around the track.

That’s six-time MotoGP championship winner Marc Marquez in action on the Honda Repsol’s RC213V taking off at the crest for a quick airtime to further build more speed before going hard on the brakes of the chicane ahead.

 

Also Read: Bharat MotoGP Race: Marco Bezzecchi Dominates The First Ever Indian Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia from the Ducati Lenovo factory team was early on getting a grip of the BIC’s challenging corners that require hard braking and precision steering inputs to achieve a fast and clean line. While the championship leader had a close dogfight with Jorge Martin in the initial laps of the race, he unfortunately went down with a crash taking him out of the race.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro had quite a challenging time in getting a hang of BIC’s technical layout. The rider on a few occasions overshot his braking marker at C1 which had also proved to be a challenging one for the other riders.

 

Also Read: Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint

Having clocked the fastest lap time at BIC and thus a pole position on the grid for the main race, Marco Bezzecchi started first on the grid, followed by Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) who had won the sprint race and then Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) in third. After a clean opening lap, Marco managed to stay in the lead and progressively managed to increase the gap with the other riders. By the end of the race, Marco had managed to attain a lead of eight seconds on crossing the chequered flag.

At the BIC, turn 10 is a double apex corner with positive banking that allows the riders to carry a lot of entry speed into the parabola. If executed perfectly and opens an opportunity to make a pass on the rider ahead at the exit.

 

Also Read: 2023 Indian Oil MotoGP Bharat Experience: Thrill, Drama & Action

Since BIC is a highly technical circuit, the opportunity to make a pass is less and one needs to be at point precision on the braking markers to avoid going off track and eventually losing time. Corners C1 and C4 resulted in putting the braking system in maximum load. At C4, the riders were hitting the brakes to shed speed from 320 kmph+ down to under 100 kmph.

 

Also Read: MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return

Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin put up a fantastic show by winning the sprint race of the Indian GP. In the main race, Martin and Bagnaia were engaged in a fierce battle for second place but eventually, Bagnaia crashed, falling out of the battle. However, it wasn’t a smooth finish from there as Martin had to fight till the end as Fabio Quartararo had briefly taken the second position when Martin reclaimed in the last sector of the race.

 

Photography By: Kingshuk Dutta

# MotoGP# IndianGP# MotoGP Images# Buddh International Circuit

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
60,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda City
2016 Honda City
61,255 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra KUV100
8.3
0
10
2017 Mahindra KUV100
13,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
₹ 10,078/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Skoda Superb
2013 Skoda Superb
67,615 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 14,272/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City
2021 Honda City
37,838 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Skoda Octavia
8.0
0
10
2017 Skoda Octavia
56,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volkswagen Vento
7.5
0
10
2016 Volkswagen Vento
79,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.80 L
₹ 15,230/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
7.6
0
10
2016 Ford EcoSport
38,600 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.7
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
50,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.50 L
₹ 10,078/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2018 Ford EcoSport
66,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-16289 second ago

The DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes higher power figures than the DB11’s V12

Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14993 second ago

On display will be an all-new electric sports car concept, concepts made from recycled materials and a new battery-swapping tech equipped scooter concept.

Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-14428 second ago

Answering questions about the company's current backlog of orders, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company’s total number of pending orders is more than 3.2 lakh units.

2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille
2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11963 second ago

The spy shots of the 2024 Audi Q7 reveal a new grille design, altered placement of the LED DRLs and a revised alloy wheel design

Bajaj To Launch Pulsar NS400 In March 2024!
Bajaj To Launch Pulsar NS400 In March 2024!
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9910 second ago

The highest displacement Pulsar will borrow the same mill from the Dominar 400

Volkswagen Temporarily Halts Production Of ID.3 And Cupra Born EVs
Volkswagen Temporarily Halts Production Of ID.3 And Cupra Born EVs
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9792 second ago

The European electric vehicle market is currently grappling with decreased demand due to factors such as high inflation and reductions in subsidies

2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs 39.20 lakh
2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs 39.20 lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3740 second ago

The flagship tourer will make its way to Indian shores through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan

Goodyear Launches New Assurance MaxGuard Tyres In India
Goodyear Launches New Assurance MaxGuard Tyres In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

32 minutes ago

Targeted at the compact and mid-size segments, the new MaxGuard range claims to offer greater durability and grip in wet road conditions.

MotoGP Bharat: Photo Gallery Of The First IndianGP
MotoGP Bharat: Photo Gallery Of The First IndianGP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-981 second ago

The first-ever MotoGP race held at the Buddh International Circuit was a successful one that witnessed everything from action, challenges, drama and more.

BMW R 1300 GS: Top 5 Highlights
BMW R 1300 GS: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-747 second ago

BMW Motorrad took the wraps off the all-new R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle, which now becomes the flagship ADV from the Bavarian manufacturer. Here are the top 5 highlights.

MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return
MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The return of the Indian Grand Prix promises to be a highlight of the MotoGP season and is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, 2024

2023 Indian Oil MotoGP Bharat Experience: Thrill, Drama & Action
2023 Indian Oil MotoGP Bharat Experience: Thrill, Drama & Action
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Surreal! That’s the word I will use to describe the experience of attending the first ever MotoGP round held in India. It had everything! Ambiguity, visa issues, extreme heat and humidity, drama, heartbreak and much more!

Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

5 days ago

A complete lights to flag victory was all the Spaniard would accept on Saturday in his bid to reignite his championship challenge.

Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The Ducatis dominated the Buddh International Circuit at their first ever outing there.

MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions
MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The race distance of the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races is reduced by one lap, whereas, the MotoGP race is being reduced by three laps.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MotoGP Bharat: Photo Gallery Of The First IndianGP
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved