MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return

MotoGP is all set to return for the 2024 season with a record-breaking 22-race calendar. However, the good news for Indian fans is that the Indian GP has been confirmed for the 2024 season and is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, 2024. In 2024, MotoGP will also celebrate its 75th anniversary with a major sustainability shift. The sport will begin using 40 per cent non-fossil fuel, aiming for 100 per cent sustainability by 2027.

The action kicks off in Qatar at the Lusail International Circuit, then moves to Portugal's Autodromo Internacional do Algarve. April sees back-to-back races in the Americas with Termas de Rio Hondo and the Circuit of the Americas. Europe follows with the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto and Le Mans in May. The Catalan GP and Italy's Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello come next. June brings a new venue, Kazakhstan's Sokol International Racetrack, marking the 75th premier class race venue and 31st country. The TT Circuit Assen and Sachsenring wrap up the first half of the season.

Action resumes at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring, followed by MotorLand Aragon and Misano. Then, two thrilling triple headers: India's Buddh International Circuit, Indonesia's Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, and Japan's Mobility Resort Motegi. After a break, the final stint includes Phillip Island, Buriram in Thailand, and Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. The classic Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia will host the season finale.



As the provisional 2024 calendar unfolds, mark September 22nd 2024 as a date to remember. The return of the Indian Grand Prix promises to be a highlight of the MotoGP season. Whether you're a seasoned MotoGP enthusiast or a newcomer to the sport, this event is not to be missed.



