Bharat MotoGP Race: Marco Bezzecchi Dominates The First Ever Indian Grand Prix While Marquez And Bagnaia Crash
By Yashraj Singh
7 mins read
24-Sep-23 07:28 PM IST
Highlights
- Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia's unfortunate crash after a great battle with Jorge Martin tightened the championship race, allowing Martin and Bezzecchi to close the gap.
- Marc Marquez staged an impressive comeback, finishing ninth after a mid-race crash and displaying remarkable pace.
- Takaaki Nakagami secured 11th place for LCR Honda.
Marco Bezzecchi emerged victorious in a thrilling race at the Grand Prix, rebounding from a turbulent sprint race the day before. After an unfortunate collision with teammate Luca Marini during Saturday's sprint, Bezzecchi displayed his racing mettle by retaking the lead and securing his third win of 2023.
Jorge Martin, riding for Pramac, narrowly held onto second place in a fierce contest against Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha. The two riders finished just two-tenths apart after an exhilarating final lap that had fans on the edge of their seats.
Also Read: Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia suffered a setback when he crashed out of the race while running in second place. His third retirement of the season allowed Martin to significantly reduce Bagnaia's championship lead to just 13 points, with Bezzecchi also closing the gap.
At the race's outset, Martin took the lead, relegating polesitter Bezzecchi to third, with Bagnaia in second. Bezzecchi quickly recovered, retaking second place from Martin when the latter ran wide at Turn 4. In a daring move at the final corner, Bezzecchi overtook Bagnaia to regain the lead.
Bezzecchi continued to extend his lead, eventually finishing over eight seconds ahead of his competitors, marking his first win since the French GP in May.
After Bagnaia's crash, Martin and Bagnaia engaged in a fierce battle for second place. Although Martin initially secured the position with a block pass, Bagnaia remained close. Bagnaia managed to regain second but unfortunately crashed on the following lap.
Also Read: Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
As Martin tightened his overalls, Quartararo seized the opportunity to challenge for second place. The two riders engaged in a gripping battle during the final lap, with Quartararo briefly taking second before Martin reclaimed the spot in a thrilling conclusion.
Brad Binder, representing KTM, finished fourth in the race after a strong recovery following a challenging qualifying session. He outpaced the leading Honda of Joan Mir, who secured fifth place.
Marc Marquez, riding for Honda, delivered an impressive recovery performance. After crashing on lap 6 and dropping to 16th place, Marquez steadily climbed through the ranks. Lapping at a pace matching the frontrunners, he finished in a commendable ninth place.
Maverick Vinales, piloting the lead Aprilia, bounced back from an early Turn 1 contact to secure eighth place. In contrast, his teammate Aleix Espargaro faced technical issues, resulting in his second retirement of the weekend.
Takaaki Nakagami secured 11th place for LCR Honda, followed by Miguel Oliveira on the second RNF Aprilia. Pol Espargaro of Tech3, along with KTM riders Jack Miller and Stefan Bradl, completed the list of points scorers.
Marco Bezzecchi's triumphant victory not only marked a historic first MotoGP event in India but also tightened the championship race between himself, Bagnaia and Martin.
