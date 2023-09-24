Login

Bharat MotoGP Race: Marco Bezzecchi Dominates The First Ever Indian Grand Prix While Marquez And Bagnaia Crash

Jorge Martin, riding for Pramac, narrowly held onto second place in a fierce contest against Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

7 mins read

Calendar-icon

24-Sep-23 07:28 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia's unfortunate crash after a great battle with Jorge Martin tightened the championship race, allowing Martin and Bezzecchi to close the gap.
  • Marc Marquez staged an impressive comeback, finishing ninth after a mid-race crash and displaying remarkable pace.
  • Takaaki Nakagami secured 11th place for LCR Honda.

Marco Bezzecchi emerged victorious in a thrilling race at the Grand Prix, rebounding from a turbulent sprint race the day before. After an unfortunate collision with teammate Luca Marini during Saturday's sprint, Bezzecchi displayed his racing mettle by retaking the lead and securing his third win of 2023.

Jorge Martin, riding for Pramac, narrowly held onto second place in a fierce contest against Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha. The two riders finished just two-tenths apart after an exhilarating final lap that had fans on the edge of their seats.

 

Also Read: Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint

 

Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia suffered a setback when he crashed out of the race while running in second place. His third retirement of the season allowed Martin to significantly reduce Bagnaia's championship lead to just 13 points, with Bezzecchi also closing the gap.

At the race's outset, Martin took the lead, relegating polesitter Bezzecchi to third, with Bagnaia in second. Bezzecchi quickly recovered, retaking second place from Martin when the latter ran wide at Turn 4. In a daring move at the final corner, Bezzecchi overtook Bagnaia to regain the lead.

 

Bezzecchi continued to extend his lead, eventually finishing over eight seconds ahead of his competitors, marking his first win since the French GP in May.

After Bagnaia's crash, Martin and Bagnaia engaged in a fierce battle for second place. Although Martin initially secured the position with a block pass, Bagnaia remained close. Bagnaia managed to regain second but unfortunately crashed on the following lap.

 

Also Read: Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole

 

As Martin tightened his overalls, Quartararo seized the opportunity to challenge for second place. The two riders engaged in a gripping battle during the final lap, with Quartararo briefly taking second before Martin reclaimed the spot in a thrilling conclusion.

 

Brad Binder, representing KTM, finished fourth in the race after a strong recovery following a challenging qualifying session. He outpaced the leading Honda of Joan Mir, who secured fifth place.

Marc Marquez, riding for Honda, delivered an impressive recovery performance. After crashing on lap 6 and dropping to 16th place, Marquez steadily climbed through the ranks. Lapping at a pace matching the frontrunners, he finished in a commendable ninth place.

Maverick Vinales, piloting the lead Aprilia, bounced back from an early Turn 1 contact to secure eighth place. In contrast, his teammate Aleix Espargaro faced technical issues, resulting in his second retirement of the weekend.

 

Takaaki Nakagami secured 11th place for LCR Honda, followed by Miguel Oliveira on the second RNF Aprilia. Pol Espargaro of Tech3, along with KTM riders Jack Miller and Stefan Bradl, completed the list of points scorers.

 

Marco Bezzecchi's triumphant victory not only marked a historic first MotoGP event in India but also tightened the championship race between himself, Bagnaia and Martin.

 

 

# Bharat MotoGP# Marco Bezzechi# Indian GP

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
34,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Jazz
2017 Honda Jazz
41,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.95 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Grand i10
8.0
0
10
2015 Hyundai Grand i10
65,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 BMW 5 Series
7.4
0
10
2016 BMW 5 Series
90,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.90 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
8.0
0
10
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
61,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
7.3
0
10
2016 Toyota Camry
1,03,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 16.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
41,489 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai Santro Xing
7.4
0
10
2012 Hyundai Santro Xing
88,744 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 1.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai New Santro
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai New Santro
29,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 4.40 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Triumph 250 cc Motocross Bike Showcased; Full Reveal On November 28
Triumph 250 cc Motocross Bike Showcased; Full Reveal On November 28
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-17533 second ago

The motorcycle is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder engine developed from the ground up by Triumph

Bharat MotoGP Race: Marco Bezzecchi Dominates The First Ever Indian Grand Prix While Marquez And Bagnaia Crash
Bharat MotoGP Race: Marco Bezzecchi Dominates The First Ever Indian Grand Prix While Marquez And Bagnaia Crash
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-3807 second ago

Jorge Martin, riding for Pramac, narrowly held onto second place in a fierce contest against Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha.

Jaguar Partners With Tesla For NACS Port Integration
Jaguar Partners With Tesla For NACS Port Integration
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Under this partnership all new Jaguars sold in the US, Canada, and Mexico from 2025 onwards will come equipped with North American Charging Standard

Mercedes-Benz Introduces New Smart Home Function On MBUX
Mercedes-Benz Introduces New Smart Home Function On MBUX
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

This feature is compatible with a wide range of smart devices that support Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings,TP-Link, and myQ by Chamberlain Group

Upcoming 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied
Upcoming 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Hyundai is expected to unveil the Creta facelift sometime in the coming months

Novel 'Kiss Me' Trophy Set to Grace Japanese Grand Prix Podium
Novel 'Kiss Me' Trophy Set to Grace Japanese Grand Prix Podium
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Lenovo, the race title sponsor, collaborated with the renowned design studio Pininfarina to create these unique trophies.

F1: Daniel Ricciardo And Yuki Tsunoda To Continue With AlphaTauri For 2024
F1: Daniel Ricciardo And Yuki Tsunoda To Continue With AlphaTauri For 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Liam Lawson, who has stood in for Ricciardo during his injury-enforced absence, will transition back to a reserve role within the Red Bull racing program.

Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

A complete lights to flag victory was all the Spaniard would accept on Saturday in his bid to reignite his championship challenge.

Toyota Temporarily Halts Bookings For The Rumion CNG
Toyota Temporarily Halts Bookings For The Rumion CNG
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The brand has stated that owing to the overwhelming response and the exponential wait times, the brand had to halt bookings for the Rumion CNG

Tata Motors Launches Its Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Gujrat
Tata Motors Launches Its Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Gujrat
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This is the third registered vehicle scrapping facility from the brand in the country

Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

A complete lights to flag victory was all the Spaniard would accept on Saturday in his bid to reignite his championship challenge.

Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Ducatis dominated the Buddh International Circuit at their first ever outing there.

MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Here’s the lowdown on everything that you can expect at the IndianOil Grand Prix, or MotoGP Bharat, to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24, 2023.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bharat MotoGP Race: Marco Bezzecchi Dominates The First Ever Indian Grand Prix While Marquez And Bagnaia Crash
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn