BMW Motorrad Announces Track Training Programme In India

The track training programme will take place at the Buddh International Circuit.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The first session will take place on March 23-24
  • The second session will be in the following month at the same Circuit
  • The programme is designed to accommodate individuals at all skill levels

BMW Motorrad has unveiled its latest initiative in India by introducing a track training programme. Scheduled to occur at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the programme spans two days in two sessions: March 23-24, 2024, and April 20-21, 2024.

 

Also Read: BMW Motorrad GS Experience 2024 - A Day Of Off-Road Training

 

The first session will occur on March 23-24 at the Budh International Circuit. 

 

The Track Training Programme aims to improve riders' overall skills and provide insight into the capabilities of their BMW motorcycles. Participants will receive personalised instruction from seasoned professionals in Level 1 and Level 2 sessions. The training subjects comprise a balance of theoretical knowledge and practical track sessions, with approximately 6 theory sessions complemented by 6–8 track practice sessions.

 

BMW Motorrad says that the field experts have over 12 years of experience along with National Championship titles. These experts will guide participants through fundamental handling techniques. Topics covered include braking techniques, balance maintenance, visual awareness, cornering strategies, and throttle control. The programme accommodates individuals at all skill levels, from novices to seasoned racers.

 

For those interested in participating or seeking additional details, inquiries can be made by contacting the nearest authorised BMW Motorrad dealership.

 

Also Read: BMW Motorrad India Reports Record Sales in 2023 With Over 8,000 Units Delivered

 

The programme is designed to accommodate individuals at all skill levels.

 

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “At BMW Motorrad, we are committed to not only delivering exceptional motorcycles but also enhancing the overall riding experience for riders. The BMW Motorrad Track Training programme is an unparalleled opportunity to elevate one's riding prowess to new heights within just two days. We aim to provide an environment where BMW Motorrad riders can safely push their limits, learn from the best in the business, and experience the thrill of riding on a world-class racing circuit.”

